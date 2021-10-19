Yes, Netflix, there is a line you can cross when it comes to comedy

“Distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited, but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.”

These were the words offered by Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos regarding the backlash they have received following the release of Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special, The Closer.

The controversy surrounding the special has to do with Chappelle’s material regarding LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender people. There are a lot of people who’ve broken down his special and reviewed his jokes better than I ever could. I’d encourage you to read their words if you’re looking for criticism of the special itself.

What I have strong opinions about however is the way that Netflix has reacted to the controversy since it began. The Closer was released on Oct. 5, and pretty quickly, a lot of people took issue with it, including people who work for Netflix.

The memo that Sarandos sent came soon after and was followed up by an email, doubling down on the stance, writing, “we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm…We have Sex Education, Orange Is the New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix. Key to this is increasing diversity on the content team itself.”

Notably, the other stand-up comedian that Sarandos mentioned in the email, Hannah Gadsby, posted on her Instagram saying in part, “I would prefer it if you didn’t drag my name into your mess.” She then went on to say that she wasn’t paid nearly enough to deal with the very real consequences of, “the hate speech dog whistling that you refuse to acknowledge, Ted.”

What Sarandos has asserted in these past few weeks, and what people like Gadsby have pushed back against, is the idea that there is no line to be crossed when it comes to comedy. If it makes someone laugh, then it has to be okay. The idea that words said in punchlines are any less impactful than words said elsewhere is a flawed one. Of course jokes have the ability to influence the way that people think and behave, just like any other form of speech.

Following the email sent by Sarandos, several Netflix employees organized a walkout. Before it could go forward, however, the lead organizer, a Black trans person, was fired on suspicion of leaking metrics that showed that Netflix had paid more for Chappelle’s specials than they had earned back for them. Netflix had also suspended another trans employee earlier that week, who they later reinstated, only after their decision received mainstream media coverage.

Both Chappelle and his defenders are pushing the idea that he’s being ‘cancelled’ for his jokes. That the ‘left’ or the LGBTQ+ community are so viscerally offended by his punchlines, that they’re trying to end his career. Except, that’s not the case. Netflix paid $24.1 million for The Closer, Chappelle himself begins the special by letting viewers know how rich and famous he is. The only people who have had their livelihoods threatened in the aftermath of the special are trans people, particularly Black trans people.

‘Cancel culture’ is a nebulous term that gets thrown around a lot in 2021, but every time I’ve seen a celebrity claim that they’re being ‘cancelled’ it’s because they said something stupid, people got mad at them, and they had to apologize. Very rarely does anyone suffer a long term consequence. Oftentimes, those that do experience any type of harm to their career did in fact deserve it.

The idea that the people who push back against bigoted rhetoric being brought forward through comedy have simply had their feelings hurt minimizes the power that language has. Language has the ability to incite violence and fuel hatred, even when it’s not obvious. A comedian won’t get on stage and outright tell you to hate a group of people, but by continuing to gawk at trans people, to treat them as strange creatures to be mocked, confused by and to make jokes about, strips an entire group of people of their humanity.

The kind of jokes that people are angry about aren’t just nitpicks; it’s not the kind of out of context soundbites that Chappelle has lamented being ‘cancelled’ for before. It’s an entire narrative about trans people being deceitful, strange, and dangerous that influences the way that people consuming that content think, feel and behave.

For Netflix to basically say, “it’s just a joke, don’t get offended,” is to deny the power that words and media can have. No, watching the special won’t make someone go out and commit a transphobic act of violence, but it might reinforce a worldview that makes life more dangerous and more difficult for trans people than it already is.

Words have power, especially when they are spoken by someone who is already powerful to begin with. Chappelle is wildly famous and he was speaking on one of the biggest platforms on the planet; his words had more power than most.