Women’s volleyball sweep Waterloo to cap off undefeated regular season

Brock’s women’s volleyball team added one final win to their resumé on Sunday afternoon, a 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-22) sweep of the Waterloo Warriors.

The Badger offense came out firing on all cylinders in front of the home fans at the Bob Davis Gymnasium, racing out to an 8-3 lead early in the first set against the same Warriors team that they defeated 3-1 on Feb. 23.

The early run came on the backs of three kills from outside hitter Madison Chimienti, an ace from outside hitter Emily Foest, and a kill each from outside hitter Sadie Dick and middles Christina Jovetic and Grace Pyatt. Brock never looked back after the early lead, and stayed consistent throughout the whole first set to take a 25-14 win.

After their poor showing in the first set, Waterloo struck back early in the second with a 5-0 scoring run to put Brock in a hole. After a timeout, the home team locked in once again, going on an 8-3 run of their own to take control of the set. A countering timeout from the Warriors did little to quell the Badgers’ momentum, as Brock continued to impress following the break and take a 14-9 lead.

A brief run from Waterloo helped the visiting Warriors back into the game, and the teams then mostly traded points for the back half of the second set. A final block from Jovetic and Chimienti sealed the deal, giving Brock a 25-23 set win.

Looking to complete their ninth sweep of the season, the Badgers’ early offense in the third set was highlighted by back-to-back aces from Dick to take a 4-2 lead. The teams exchanged 4-0 runs, with Pyatt recording an ace, and Jovetic recording a kill during that stretch.

The set remained tightly contested, with Waterloo holding a 19-17 lead after some back and forth action. As they’ve done time and time again this year, the Badgers ripped off a demoralizing 6-1 run to swing the momentum back in their favour. Consecutive kills from Dick and Pyatt were the closing moments on the Badgers’ regular season, as they completed the sweep by winning the third set 25-22.

Dick and Chimienti led the way on the attacking side with 14 kills each, and setter Sara Rohr posted 32 assists in the winning effort. Rohr also posted 13 digs, while Foest and libero Aleiah Torres followed close behind with eight each.

Brock finishes the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record, including nine sweeps. All told, Brock won 39 sets and lost just four. The Badgers’ undefeated season has them in first place in the OUA West division, and first in the OUA overall as well. Brock will now await the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Waterloo and Windsor after having received a first round bye.

Playoff schedules and news can be found here as they come out, and tickets to the games can be reserved here.