Women’s volleyball remains undefeated with two wins over Windsor

Brock’s women’s volleyball team continued their winning streak this weekend, racking up two victories against the Windsor Lancers to keep their undefeated season alive. On Friday night, the Badgers swept the Lancers 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-12). Then, the team posted a 3-1 (27-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21) win on Sunday afternoon.

After a long delay, the end of Brock’s 2022 sports schedule began on Friday night with a trip to Windsor. In the first meeting of the season between the two schools, Brock looked a little rusty to start things out.

The Lancers jumped out to an early lead, mostly due to some errors from the Badgers, forcing Brock to call the first timeout of the game when trailing 4-0. Shortly after the timeout, Brock sprung to life. Three straight kills got the Badgers right back into it. Two of the kills were registered by middle Grace Pyatt, while the other was recorded by outside hitter Sadie Dick.

After some more back and forth action kept things close, the Badgers were eventually able to jump out on a 4-0 scoring run by way of three Windsor attack errors and a kill from left side Madison Chimienti. The Lancers were not to be deterred though, taking seven of the next 10 points to hold a 19-16 lead.

As has been the case many times this year, Brock showed their ability to put up a flurry of points in a hurry from that point on. A whopping five more kills from Pyatt propelled the Badgers to a first set win, storming back to take nine of the game’s last 10 points and win 25-20.

Brock rode the momentum into the second set, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead. Feeling the frustration, Windsor’s head coach Lucas Hodgson then received a red card from the officials, which awarded a point and the serve to Brock. The Lancers appeared to be rattled from top to bottom after that, and Brock looked as dominant as ever, eventually winning the second set 25-12.

Looking for their fourth consecutive sweep, Brock entered the third set completely in the driver’s seat. The Lancers were able to regain some of their form, leading 7-6 in the early going. A 5-0 run from Brock put them back on top, with kills from Chimienti, Pyatt, and setter Sara Rohr. A service ace was also added by outside hitter Emily Foest.

With the score at 13-8, the Badgers smelled blood in the water once again. The team went on a dominant 12-4 run to end the set, eventually leading to another 25-12 win to complete the sweep.

Chimienti, Pyatt and Dick led the way on kills, racking up 11, 10 and eight respectively. Setter Sara Rohr had another excellent game running the offense, recording 25 assists and adding three blocks for good measure. On defense, libero Aleiah Torres was all over the floor with 11 digs, while Rohr and Chimienti recorded six each as well.

Brock returned home for their first home game of 2022 on Sunday, albeit without fans lining the stands of Bob Davis gymnasium, for an afternoon rematch against the Lancers. Windsor’s day off after a poor showing proved to be valuable, as the Lancers raced out to a 5-1 lead in the first set. Brock clawed their way back into it, but Windsor kept the Badgers at bay, leading 16-10 heading into a media timeout.

Whatever head coach Steve Delaney said to the Badgers in the huddle seemed to have worked, because the team came out of the break firing on all cylinders. With a mix of kills, service aces, and Windsor attack errors, Brock found themselves roaring back to take a 24-21 lead after a kill from Foest. Windsor’s offense put up four unanswered points, and with Brock on the ropes once again, Brock answered back with a quick 3-0 run to take the first set by a score of 27-25.

The second set was remarkably similar to the first, with Windsor holding a 17-12 lead by the middle of the set. A flurry of scoring kept the Badgers alive, but Windsor capitalized on late errors from Brock to win the second set 26-24. This was Brock’s first set lost since Nov. 19.

Brock found redemption early in the third set, as they took a 9-3 advantage and never saw the lead change hands. Windsor battled hard to try and steal the pivotal third set, but ultimately came up short, losing 25-22. Right side Gigi Markotic was one of the stars of the third set as she racked up three kills.

Seeking a seventh straight win, Brock entered the fourth set with a clear aim to put the game away. Despite being mostly dominated by Badgers throughout the weekend, Windsor did not let up, as they led 16-15 prior to the patented late-game Brock run. The home team ripped off 10 of the set’s last 15 points, with the final kill arriving from left side Laurin Ainsworth. Brock won the set 25-21 to ultimately win the game 3-1.

Dick, Chimienti and Foest all contributed double-digit kills in the win, while Rohr posted another phenomenal effort as setter with 43 assists. Middle Christina Jovetic tallied four blocks, while Torres registered 15 digs on defense.

Next up for Brock is a trip to Western on Friday, which will be the first of five games in a grueling eight day stretch for the first-place Badgers.