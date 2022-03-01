Women’s volleyball pick up five more wins to remain perfect on the season

Brock’s women’s volleyball team has been busy over the past couple weeks, as they faced a condensed gauntlet of five games in just eight days. The Badgers took the taxing stretch in stride, dominating their competitors to the tune of five straight wins, and only dropping two of their 17 sets.

The team opened up the stretch with a home-and-home set against the Western Mustangs. Brock swept Western 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) in London first, and then returned to St. Catharines to grab a 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17) home win.

Leading the way for the Badgers in their two victories over the Mustangs were outside hitters Sadie Dick and Madison Chimienti, with a combined 42 kills over the two games. Setter Sara Rohr averaged 35 assists over the two games as well, while libero Aleiah Torres locked down on defense with a combined 17 digs.

An away game in Waterloo was next on the docket for the Badgers, as they hit the road for a Wednesday night matchup. After dropping the first set, Brock ripped off three set wins in a row to take a 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20) win, improving to 10-0 on the season.

Middle Grace Pyatt led the team in kills against the Warriors with 19, while outside hitter Emily Foest added 16. Rohr posted another outstanding game running the offense, tallying 51 assists as she continues to make her case as one of the best setters in the OUA.

The Badgers ended the week with back-to-back games at home against the last-place Lakehead Thunderwolves. The two games gave the Badgers’ head coach Steve Delaney the opportunity to rest some of his regular starters, and gave the opportunity for others to shine. While flexing their depth, the Badgers swept both games to improve to a staggering 12-0 record.

Standouts in the games included backup setter Lauren Teehan who averaged over 30 kills, as well as middle Jaimie Holland, who racked up 15 kills and five blocks. Senior outside hitter Tyler Garrick led the way with 12 kills during Saturday night’s victory.

Saturday night’s home game also gave the Badgers the opportunity to honor their graduating players during one of their final regular season home games. Those recognized on senior night included: Pyatt, Holland, Garrick, libero Alanna Norris, outside hitter Natalie Little and left side Samantha Casey. Assistant coach and former team standout Emily Armstrong, who graduated in 2021 but never had the senior night opportunity, was also recognized.

With just one game left on the schedule, the Badgers have locked up the top spot in the OUA West with their undefeated record. The other undefeated team in the OUA, the University of Toronto Varsity Blues, sit at 10-0 with two games remaining. Round one of the playoffs will take place on March 9, and the Badgers are preparing to make a serious run at the championship trophy.