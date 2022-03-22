Women’s volleyball defeat Varsity Blues to win OUA Championship

Brock’s women’s volleyball team has captured the first OUA championship in program history, defeating the University of Toronto 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15) on Saturday night in front of home fans in the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

The gold-medal matchup featured the champions of the OUA West and OUA East divisions meeting for the first time since 2020’s OUA final. The teams were also looking to hand their opponents their first loss of the season, as both the Badgers and Varsity Blues were undefeated all year long.

Looking for redemption after being swept three years ago, the Badgers came out looking sharp in the first set on Saturday. The teams exchanged points in the early going, but Brock went on the first run of the game after a quick 3-0 stretch on the back of a kill and an ace from middle Grace Pyatt. More back and forth action ensued, but the Badgers went on a 5-1 run that bookended the technical timeout.

Brock kept their foot on the gas pedal to close out the first set, as they took 10 of the set’s last 13 points to stun the Varsity Blues, handing them just their eighth set loss of the season. The Badgers won the first set 25-15, with first-year outside hitter Emily Foest scoring three of the set’s final five points.

Not looking to relinquish any of the electric momentum gained in set one, the Badgers came out hot in the game’s second frame. Foest and Pyatt continued to impress, and star outside hitters Sadie Dick and Madison Chimienti got in on the action as well, as Brock grabbed an early 7-3 lead.

Even after multiple attempts from the visitors to quell the Badgers’ fire, the home team would not be deterred. Brock broke the game wide open with a 5-0 run heading into the technical timeout, capitalizing on multiple Toronto errors. It appeared to be smooth sailing from there on out, though the Varsity Blues did make a late push down 24-12. A final kill from Chimienti gave Brock the 25-17 set win, but the late-set momentum gained by U of T was a concern heading into the third.

Building on the late run, the Varsity Blues took the early lead in the third set. The Badgers competed hard, but errors late in the set gave Toronto the edge as they cruised to a 25-17 win.

The Badgers came into the fourth set with a clear goal: make sure the third set loss became nothing more than a footnote on their otherwise dominant gold-medal win. From the first point of the set, the Badgers began to do exactly that.

Brock put the set away quicker than the Varsity Blues could have imagined, leading by a staggering margin of 11-2 early on. The Badgers never looked back from that point on, and they secured a 25-15 set win to clinch the championship. A final kill from middle Christina Jovetic put the exclamation point on the victory, as the Badgers’ bench flooded the court to celebrate the historic achievement.

To say the team has looked impressive all year long would be an understatement, but blowing out a previously undefeated powerhouse like the University of Toronto is far and away the most stunning accomplishment out of a long list on the Badgers’ resumé.

Statistically, Pyatt, Jovetic and Foest led the way offensively by combining for 30 of the Badgers’ 53 kills. Rohr, the first-team all-star, posted 41 assists and eight digs in the win, while fellow all-star Dick racked up three blocks. Libero Aleiah Torres gave a spirited effort as well, tallying a whopping 22 digs.

Next up, the Badgers will travel to Calgary for the U Sports national championships. Brock had qualified for nationals in 2020, but had to return home before games commenced due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Badgers have their sights set on eternal glory in the form of a national championship.

Brock will join the University of Toronto, University of Calgary, Trinity Western University, University of Alberta, Mount Royal University, McGill University, and Dalhousie University in the eight-team tournament.

National championships will take place this weekend, and all information surrounding the event, as well as how to watch the games, can be found on gobadgers.ca.