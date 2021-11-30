Women’s volleyball continues to dominate with two sweeps of Guelph

Brock’s women’s volleyball team began the week by jumping up to no. 4 in the U-Sports rankings. The Badgers proved that they had earned their promotion with two sweeps of the Guelph Gryphons this weekend.

Brock won the first game of the home-and-home series 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16) at the Bob Davis Gymnasium on Friday night, before defeating Guelph 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-14) once again on Sunday afternoon.

Having lost just one set so far during the 2021-22 campaign, the Badgers took to their home court on Friday night looking to continue their dominance. The first set was indicative of this mentality, as the Badgers raced out to an early 6-1 lead. The run was sparked by two kills from outside hitter Sadie Dick, one from middle Grace Pyatt, and a service ace from setter Sara Rohr.

Later in the set, after a 4-0 Gryphon run cut Brock’s lead to two, the Badgers answered back with a run of their own. Two errors from Guelph, along with another kill from Pyatt, gave the Badgers some more breathing room.

Despite a back-and-forth effort from the Gryphons for the rest of the set, the early deficit was too much to overcome. A block by Dick and Pyatt delivered the winning point, and the Badgers took the first set 25-20.

The second set was more competitive out of the gate, as the Gryphons battled their way to a 9-9 tie. From that point on, Brock began to gain some separation once again. An 8-2 run, with Rohr, Dick and Pyatt leading the way, gave Brock a 17-11 lead. That stretch also featured more strong play from left side Madison Chimienti.

Once again, the Badgers’ ability to build a big lead and take care of business from there led them to a lopsided second set win. With a Guelph service error on the final point, the Badgers took the second set by a score of 25-16.

Looking for their third sweep of the season, the Badgers rolled into the third set with tons of momentum on their side. Despite this, Brock could not deliver the early hammer, and instead found themselves in an early 5-0 hole. After a timeout, the Badgers’ sluggish start was quelled as two aces from Chimienti, and kills from Dick, outside hitter Emily Foest, and middle Jaimie Holland, helped knot things at five.

Guelph continued their strong play, forcing Brock to play catch-up until they grabbed a narrow 16-15 lead heading into the media timeout. From that point on, Brock would finally come to life and go on a 9-3 run to close out the set 25-19 and complete the sweep.

Statistically, Dick led the way with 10 kills, while Pyatt added nine of her own along with three blocks. Dick and Chimienti each recorded three aces as well. The Badgers notched a season-high 59 digs, and the strong defensive performance was led by libero Aleiah Torres’ career-high 24 digs. Rohr was excellent running the offense again, as she posted 26 assists.

Looking for their third sweep in a row, and their third of Guelph this season, the Badgers rolled into Guelph for a Sunday afternoon matchup. After some tough competition early in the first set, the Badgers went on one of their patented runs again. Rohr was involved in each of the points on a 4-0 run, recording assists on three kills, before notching a kill of her own to force a Gryphon timeout.

With a commanding 18-10 lead, Brock took their foot off the gas just briefly to allow a 4-0 Guelph run. Two kills from middle Christina Jovetic, two from Pyatt, and a final kill from Dick shut the door on the first set. Brock would take it 25-20.

Moving into the second set, Brock capitalized on three attack errors from Guelph, including blocks from Chimienti and Dick, to storm out to an early 7-2 lead. The Badgers held on to their big lead again, despite allowing some mini-runs from Guelph throughout the set.

With a 21-17 lead, second-year left side Sam Casey entered the game to serve on the final four points of the game. Casey recorded an ace late in the set, and Brock capitalized on more Gryphon errors to come away with a 25-17 lead.

As was the case throughout the two weekend games, Brock was able to get some game time for some of their bench players in the third set. First-year left side Laurin Ainsworth and fourth-year outside hitter Tyler Garrick were among those featured in the final set. It was Ainsworth who delivered the winning point, on a kill set up from Rohr after Garrick’s serve. The Badgers completed the sweep with a dominant 25-14 third set win.

Dick, Foest and Chimienti led the way with 14, 12 and 10 kills each. Rohr tossed up a season-high 40 assists as well. The Badgers all put together a stunning 54-16 kill-error ratio as well.

The Badgers have now won five in a row to begin their undefeated season, and will enter the winter break in first place in the OUA West. For Guelph, they have yet to find the win column this season, and they drop to 0-4 at sixth place in the division.