Women’s soccer split a pair against the Lancers

Brock’s women’s soccer team took on the Windsor Lancers this past weekend, splitting a pair against their OUA West rivals.

Friday afternoon saw the Badgers take to Alumni Field for the first of two games against Windsor, as the young Brock team looked to pick up their first win of the season.

Despite a spirited attack from the Badgers’ offense that saw seven of their eight shots go on target, the first half goal from Windsor’s Elizabeth Elliott in the 32nd minute proved to be the eventual game-winner.

Brock struggled with foul trouble in the first game of the weekend, picking up 14 fouls and allowing the penalty kick to Elliott which turned out to be the deciding factor in this one. Second-year goalkeeper Isabelle Newkirk put in a steady performance in net, making seven saves that afternoon.

Head coach John Di Pasquale praised the girls’ positive attitude amidst the losing circumstances for the first few weeks of the season. Di Pasquale also added that only three of the usual starting 11 were regular players for them when they last took the field two years ago.

The Badgers headed to Windsor for a Sunday afternoon rematch, hungry for their first win of the season. A tightly contested battle between the two teams featured a similar outcome to game one, only this time the breaks went in favour of Brock.

When junior midfielder Arnelle Douglas was fouled in the box during the game’s 47th minute, Brock was awarded a penalty kick. Team captain Lindsay Appleton stepped up to take the shot, and sent it past Windsor’s goalkeeper to net her first career OUA goal. Appleton’s goal would be the game-winner in this one, as Brock went on to complete their first shutout of the regular season and take down the Lancers 1-0.

As Brock (1-3) picked up their first three points of the season, they created some separation between themselves and the Waterloo Warriors (0-1-1), who remain the only winless team of the 2021 campaign in the OUA West. Above Brock in the table stands Laurier (1-0-1) and Windsor (1-2-1) with four points each, Guelph (2-1-1) with seven points, and Western (3-1) with nine points.

The Badgers will look to start their first winning streak of the season on Wednesday against the Laurier Golden Hawks at Alumni Field, before travelling to Laurier’s home field for a second game on Saturday. The games are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.