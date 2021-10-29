Why you should revisit Beetlejuice this Halloween

Beetlejuice is a go-to Halloween film about the afterlife.

When an obnoxious family moves into their new home in a small town, the spirits of the couple who lived there first take it upon themselves to scare the family away.

It was released in 1988, before CGI was the norm, so the effects are mostly practical, with brightly coloured ghosts and ghouls throughout. There are a handful of scenes that use digital special effects, but they seem to know they’re silly; the film doesn’t take itself particularly seriously. The world of the film is whimsical and bizarre, with the sets becoming increasingly strange as the new homeowner, Delia Deetz (Catharine O’Hara) tries to make herself comfortable.

The film was directed by Tim Burton when his approach to filmmaking was playful and adventurous — before all his movies looked the same. The story, written by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson, is unconventional, and without a single protagonist, but rather an ensemble of characters who move through events in a series of scenes that tell the story of the film.

Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse is delightfully ridiculous. He is completely committed to the absolute absurdity of the character and doesn’t shy away from giving a performance that is memorable by virtue of being completely off-the-rails. This works perfectly for the character and is a spectacle to behold.

Seeing Keaton’s work in this film and comparing it to his impressive career is delightful, as is revisiting O’Hara in one of her earlier roles after having seen her recent success portraying Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. Similarly, Winona Ryder was only 16 when the movie was released and her performance is impressive and delightful as moody teenager Lydia Deetz, who has become one of the most iconic characters from the film. It’s fun to compare Ryder at 16 with her stellar performance as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things.

The performances alone make Beetlejuice worth rewatching or checking out for the first time this Halloween. It is an excellent movie for more than the acting though; it tells a unique story in fun ways, it’s comedic and playful, and visually interesting. The sets and lighting are theatrical and don’t shy away from being “strange and unusual” like Lydia Deetz.

Beetlejuice is about death, but it stays firmly in the genre of comedy, approaching the subject without sentimentality. The characters are immensely practical, and though their reactions seem strange at times, this creates a world that allows dark comedy to flourish.

There is a full song and dance number in the film, a moment that has become near and dear to the hearts of many. This song number could never have been pulled off had the tone of the film not been well-balanced and calculated to allow for the sequence to happen and make sense.

The storytelling is especially successful because it doesn’t need to spell everything out super clearly to the audience. A lot of the subtext of how characters feel is left to the imagination or for the viewer to figure out, but also not to get too caught up on. Beetlejuice leaves the viewer with questions that don’t need answers, because all weirdness fits within the world of the movie. A world that trusts the audience to follow along and allows itself to have fun with it.

All in all, Beetlejuice is a fun and classic Halloween movie that is worth going back to, and with it currently on Netflix, it couldn’t be easier to give it a watch. It’s funny, it’s playful, and it’s different from many other Halloween movies. There’s a reason people still dress up as Betelgeuse and Lydia Deetz for Halloween 33 years after its original release; the movie certainly makes an impression.