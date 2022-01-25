Why walking is the easiest answer for mental and physical wellbeing

COVID-19 lockdowns have left people across the world facing varying levels of mental and physical challenges. In the ever-so-important quest to find a coping mechanism, the simple act of walking outdoors may be overlooked.

For those who are conditioned to a strict workout regimen, the closing of gyms and fitness studios certainly throws a wrench into day-to-day affairs. For others, the simple toll of seeing the same four walls day in and day out will inevitably lead to serious feelings of isolation and mental stress.

While many discovered or re-discovered the simple act of going for walks as an outlet during the early days of the pandemic, there is a chance that the activity has lost some of its luster after so long.

First and foremost, walking outside provides individuals with a much needed change of scenery and a literal breath of fresh air after being cooped up for extended periods of time. These episodes of activity can also provide some much needed clarity for many kinds of stressors and problems that may be eating away at you.

Another benefit of walking is that it can be a gateway to other forms of physical activity. Walking itself ranks relatively low on the intensity scale when compared to other physical activities. Still, there are elements of activity popular with even the most devoted of fitness fanatics that can be incorporated into your walks. The ability to track stats by way of smartwatches and fitness apps can lead to an urge to keep tracking progress in other activities as well.

Walking is also just one step (pun intended) away from running, which may seem obvious, but is an important thing to keep in mind. Maybe getting into running seems a little intimidating to you. Start out with some walks to plan your routes, get used to moving, and feel what it’s like to burn some calories while outdoors. Here are some tips from our Editor-at-Large extraordinaire, Haytham Nawaz, on running for beginners.

Though the benefits of walking are plentiful, another one to mention is that it gives you the rare opportunity to disconnect. Try setting out time on your walk to not look at your phone, and to just be with yourself and your thoughts for however long works for you. Those emails and Instagram stories can wait.

Personally, I use walks to help me catch up on my backlog of podcasts that I haven’t got around to. Podcasts, audiobooks, and music accompanying you on your walks can also help you to learn and keep your mind sharp while staying active.

The appeal of walking is nearly universal, so whether you’re someone who comes from a background of CrossFit and high intensity interval training, or you’re someone who just needs some fresh air, consider going out for a walk today.