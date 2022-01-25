Why the climate crisis can’t be solved one person at a time

Sustainability, if you’re to believe the popular narrative, is an individual responsibility. It’s something that we all have a part in and we owe it to ourselves, others, and the planet to live as sustainably as possible. We’re supposed to constantly be asking ourselves questions like these: Is my lunch sustainable? Is my commute to work sustainable? If you’re someone who menstruates, is my period sustainable?

There’s a strong focus on what individual actions individual people can take to reduce their own individual impact on the environment. This micro-level focus isn’t an inherently bad thing, but it does create some challenges.

For one thing, human beings are really good at black and white thinking. There are a lot of people who believe that they have to do sustainability perfectly, or there’s no point in trying at all. These singular actions, while noble and helpful on a small scale, promote individual thinking when it comes to sustainability.

It’s easy to feel discouraged when you’re doing everything you’re supposed to by living as green as you possibly can, and still seeing devastating effects of climate change all around you. This can quickly evolve into a cycle of guilt, searching for ways to do more, but never being able to solve an entire problem all on your own.

When sustainability is framed as an individual responsibility, it lets institutions off the hook. It’s a statistic that gets quoted a lot, but it’s true, there are just 100 companies that are responsible for 71 per cent of global emissions. Half of the world’s emissions since 1988 can be traced back to just 25 companies.

Of course, there’s nuance to this. A lot of these companies are fossil fuel companies. Many of these companies produce things that are in high demand, a demand that can be impacted by individual consumer choices. However, pinning climate change on individual consumer decisions can’t be the way to solve it. It’s true that individuals are part of a collective, but it’s also true that there are individuals and corporations within this collective who wield a lot more power and have a lot more influence than the others. I certainly don’t have the same ability to change the world for the better as someone like Jeff Bezos, or even Darren Woods, the CEO of ExxonMobil.

It’s become an increasingly popular sentiment, online and in other spaces, to say that people are the problem. This attitude is one that I actively resent (and I’ll probably tell you why in an article next week), and it comes directly from the individualist way we think about problems like sustainability. If every person has the power to live more sustainably and isn’t doing that, then the logical next step in thinking is that not enough people care and that people as a whole are evil and bad. In reality, institutions, corporations and a handful of very wealthy and powerful people should be the ones on the hook when it comes to making more sustainable decisions.

Instead though, we’ve somehow decided that it’s regular everyday individuals who are to blame for the climate crisis we are living through. We’ve made sustainability trendy. We’re making cute little Instagram infographics about why fast fashion is the root of all evil, we’re selling “eco-friendly tupperware,” and buying toothbrushes made out of bamboo instead of plastic. Sustainability has not only been individualised, but it’s become something we consume, something that we display openly.

In this way, sustainability has become a visible sign of what sociologists call “covert consumption,” basically the idea that you can show others what kind of person you are by the things that you buy and display. If you buy and display items branded as being more “sustainable,” you can signal to other people that you’re a good and virtuous person. While making sustainability trendy might work to sell more products, it’s still not a long-term solution to climate-based problems.

This is not to say that everyone should stop recycling or that there’s no point in using reusable rags instead of paper towels, but it’s worth understanding that whether or not you choose to engage in those actions isn’t going to be what makes the difference in the fight against climate change.