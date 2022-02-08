Why so many people hate math, and how to fix that

For many people, high school math class is not a time they reflect on fondly. It evokes memories of panicking before a test, sitting at a desk and solving what felt like thousands of identical problems, and not really understanding what you were doing or why you were doing it.

I was never really good at math, but even the kids who were didn’t exactly look forward to the class. For them, it always seemed like learning math was a necessary evil when it came to studying the subjects they were actually passionate about; things like science, technology and engineering.

The fact of the matter is that most people don’t like math and a sizable minority of those people are even afraid of it.

Math anxiety is a real and observed phenomenon in students. Math-anxious people might avoid it altogether, they might slack off during math class or freeze up when presented with a math problem. Math anxiety can show up as early as kindergarten, that doesn’t really happen with other subjects. Students might be slow to learn to read or have a particular disdain for geography class, but something about math class is different.

So why is math so scary? There are a few things that might be at play here. One is the way that adults talk to children about math. Kids are set up to hate the subject from the very start, just from the way people talk to them about it. If every adult who talks to a kindergarten student about math class tells them about how much they didn’t like math in school, it’s not a surprise if that student starts to hate it too.

The other reason that math anxiety persists, even into adulthood, is the way that it’s taught in so many places. Math is a skill that needs to be practiced, but in a lot of classrooms, there’s simply no time. I remember learning something, not really understanding it, being given some practice problems, not really understanding them, and then being given a test that I definitely didn’t understand, only to move onto a new concept the next day. I couldn’t tell you most of what I learned in math class, let alone how to apply it to solve a problem.

It’s a larger problem within the education system; students often aren’t given the time to master the skills they’re being taught in any subject, but it’s especially difficult in subjects like math. Mathematical skills build upon each other and it’s a particular way of thinking that has to be learned. If you fall behind, it’s incredibly difficult to catch up.

It’s a common misconception that some people just don’t have a natural aptitude for numbers and calculations. In reality, it’s just like any other skill. If you practice anything often enough, you can learn how to do it, and you can learn how to do it well. We don’t treat math like any other skill though, it gets treated like some kind of secret indecipherable code, only accessible to a special few.

The way that math is taught and talked about has set people up to hate it. We need to do better at talking about math as a skill that takes practice, not a talent that some people are naturally gifted with.

More than that, we need to do better at teaching students in ways that encourage knowledge and skill acquisition, not to pass tests, but to really understand and learn the concepts they’re being taught.