Why did it take so long for the USWNT to get what they deserved?

It took six years, but the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) finally settled their class action lawsuit with the U.S. Soccer Federation. The $24 million settlement came years after a group of players filed an equal employment opportunity commission complaint citing unequal pay and working conditions in comparison to what the United States Men’s National Team received.

The victory feels hollow, not because the players don’t deserve it, but because they had to fight for as long as they did.

Megan Rapinoe, one of the players who filed the initial claim, spoke with ESPN following the settlement.

“There’s no real justice in this other than this never happening again,” she said.

Really, what justice can there be? The settlement, while significant, is still less than the $66.7 million in back pay that they had been asking for. Players had to listen as their federation publicly told them why they were treated as less than the men’s team. Players were dragged through the mud as “I’m not sexist but…” statements ran rampant, not just from the general public, but from the federation itself.

The women’s team is a powerhouse, some of them have become household names in a way that no one on the men’s team has even come close to. Even people who don’t watch much soccer probably know who Megan Rapinoe is, or can recognize that photo of her from the 2019 World Cup, arms spread wide in deservedly smug celebration, pink hair standing out against the background.

The USWNT has won four FIFA Women’s World Cup titles since the competition began in 1991, while the USMNT has not won a single World Cup. The men’s team finished in the top three at the first World Cup in 1930, but they haven’t come within spitting distance since then. At the very least the USWNT deserves equal compensation and treatment as the men’s team, and the fact that it took them six years to receive it is an insult.

Women’s sports are nowhere near the level of men’s sports. Not in terms of skill or competition, but in terms of development. Most professional women’s leagues have existed for less than 20 years. The WNBA, which seems to be the standard for stability and structure in women’s sports, only turns 26 in April. In women’s soccer, there’s been a great deal of instability with leagues forming and folding within 10 years. The NWSL, where many national team players compete, was only founded in 2012. Salaries in these leagues are often low, particularly in comparison to men’s leagues.

This creates an environment where it’s difficult to grow to one’s full potential. How can someone truly focus on training if they have to deliver food on the weekends to make ends meet? How are they supposed to concentrate on a match when they have to be in court to explain why they deserve fair and equitable treatment from their federation? We haven’t seen women reach as far as men when it comes to athletics and sport because they have never had the same tools or the resources that men receive.

With this settlement, there’s been a lot of talk about “the next generation.” How it was brave and selfless for the USWNT to go through this fight so that the women who come after them will not have to. The next generation has been the motivation for founders, builders, and fighters in women’s sport for decades. The older generation may not reap the rewards of their work, but the next will. The next generation, then, will keep fighting for the one after that and so on, until, ideally, a WNBA player lives the same life as an NBA player.

There’s something heartbreaking about that idea. Of course, the sacrifice is honourable, but especially in this case, with the USWNT winning something that should have been theirs in the first place, it also feels uniquely unfair. How many people missed out on opportunities, simply because they were born in the wrong generation?

Setting up and developing sports leagues takes time. The NWSL is young, so of course it doesn’t generate as much revenue as another league. Building that league for the next generation makes sense, convincing people to invest in it makes sense. But what does the USWNT have to prove? The U.S. Soccer Federation can certainly afford to pay them what they are worth, and yet, they would rather go through six years of litigation than do the right thing from the beginning.

It’s exhausting and it’s discouraging to try to develop women’s sports. No doubt, this settlement is massive for the players. There is victory in the fact that it sets a precedent for the next generation. Yet, it’s hard to celebrate the end of a six-year legal battle that stole time and energy from elite athletes, a battle that never needed to happen in the first place.