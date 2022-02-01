When Harry Met Sally is a great romcom to revisit this Valentine’s Day

Winter can be a cold and lonely time. But with Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s also a great time to reflect on some of the best heart-warming romantic comedies. A classic, yet subversive, romcom that fans keep coming back to is When Harry Met Sally, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. It has a lot of the elements of the genre that audiences know and love, while also bringing some more depth to the table. So let’s talk about what makes this loveable love story work so well.

For starters, it plays with conventions of the genre, first with the meet-cute at the start of the film. The characters seem to be polar opposites and meet in awkward circumstances that force them to spend a great deal of time together. These moments introduce an argument that will become a central thread throughout the movie: “can men and women be friends?” It’s a silly question and the movie seems to know that, showing all the different kinds of relationships and friendships people can have, while at the same time giving the characters something to disagree about.

Another unconventional convention incorporated into When Harry Met Sally is the way it features interviews with older couples. This convention appears in other movies now. It sort of weaves a sense of realism reminiscent of a documentary that’s interesting and breaks up the fast-paced dialogue scenes.

The movie spans the course of years, skipping ahead as Harry and Sally go about their separate lives only to run into each other time and time again. It has a much wider scope than most romantic comedies which show the meeting, falling in love, conflict, and resolution all taking place within a relatively short amount of time. It also delivers comedy, a lot of the jokes, as well as funny and endearing moments that have aged well and have become super popular references like the, “I’ll have what she’s having” moment in the diner.

The characters are very open people and have compelling, delightful dialogue throughout the film. Both Crystal and Ryan have great comedic sensibilities and play their roles with sincerity.

Importantly, the world of the film isn’t limited to the protagonists, as Harry and Sally have friends; Carrie Fisher as Marie is definitely a stand out performance, but their exes also have a lasting impact on their lives. This element adds vulnerability and specificity to the characters, it also makes the world of the film feel more relatable and grounded in reality.

A lot of romcoms fall into the trap of using minor roles to get laughs and sacrifice the believability of the story for jokes that don’t always land. The “Surrey With a Fringe on Top” scene, for example, balances comedy and genuinely pulls at the heartstrings of the audience.

When Harry Met Sally isn’t purely focused on romance and comedy, there’s conflict too. Between the characters, but also within the characters as they struggle to overcome insecurities and share their tribulations with dating.

It’s a movie that audiences keep coming back to, and they do for a reason other than pure nostalgia. If you haven’t seen this classic movie, it’s really worth checking out, and with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it is a great time to do it.