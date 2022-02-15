What’s the big deal with Beijing’s Big Air venue?

The Big Air competition at the Olympics is being held in front of a decommissioned steel factory. Pictures that came out of the event led to a lot of people referring to it as ‘dystopian.’

A lot of things are getting described as dystopian at this Olympics, come to think of it. Whether it’s having to use artificial snow for the alpine events, or food and beverage staff members wearing personal protective equipment as they serve meals to athletes and media members, ‘dystopian’ is being thrown around a lot, and it’s rather unfair in most instances.

The Olympics are imperfect. Corruption runs rampant both in the International Olympic Committee and at the level below within National Olympic Committees. The games are irrevocably politicized and have long-term impacts on the countries and nations that host them. In recent years, these impacts are more often than not incredibly negative.

At the same time, it is possible to watch the Olympics while criticizing them. Loving the Olympics means wanting them to be better, and that means speaking out about human rights abuses in host nations, environmental damage, and the displacement of people to build stadiums and venues.

There are incredibly legitimate concerns about the Beijing Olympics, some of which I wrote about before the games even began. There is justification for the diplomatic boycott of these games, but so much of the current criticism of Beijing 2022 comes down to the simple assertion that “China is bad,” with no further analysis.

These are not the first Olympics where athletes have been warned not to speak out against the host nation. These are not the first Olympics to bring in artificial snow to make up for a mild climate. China is certainly not the only nation that can be accused of using the Olympics to spread propaganda. Calling these Olympics dystopian though? I think that says more about how we in the west talk about other countries than it does about the actual conditions in Beijing.

I find myself wondering, with so many criticizing China’s human rights record in 2022, will that energy continue in 2024? With Paris set to host the next summer Games, will anyone care that France isn’t exactly a safe haven when it comes to human rights? Or is it easier to criticize non-Western nations, the ones that we are unfamiliar with? What about Los Angeles in 2028? Will there be a diplomatic boycott over how they treat their people? Or are there different standards?

In 2008, Beijing hosted the summer Olympics and there was a lot of concern during and leading up to those Olympics about air quality and smog around Olympic venues. There was less concern in 2022, but again, people wondered if a city with such poor air quality was suitable for major sporting events. Will that same concern apply to Los Angeles in 2028? It’s not exactly a city known for its clear skies.

In no way do the problems of other host nations absolve China of criticism. The Beijing Olympics are justifiably embroiled in controversy. Los Angeles being blanketed by smog doesn’t magically make Beijing’s smog disappear. It does however show the double standard that exists when we talk about whether or not a city is fit to host the Olympics. It’s political, though it might not seem like it at first.

The way we construct narratives about other countries is political, and there’s no time that it’s more apparent than during the Olympics. When Vancouver had to hold their mountain events more than 100km away in Whistler, it was seen as innovative. When the Lake Placid Olympic village from 1980 was converted into a prison, it became a silly little anecdote instead of an indication of the United States’ mass incarceration problem. To call China’s Big Air venue ‘dystopian’ and to leave it at that plays right into the western tendency to hyperbolically demonize Chinese society.