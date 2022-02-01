What’s next for Brock’s varsity men’s teams?

After an unexpected hiatus that lasted the whole month of January, OUA teams were permitted to return to training and practices this week. Beginning on Feb. 9, teams across the province will return to compete against each other.

Though it may seem strange after such a long pause, the teams that return to the court and ice next week are about halfway through a season that began in November. Here is a quick preview and refresher for Brock’s men’s varsity teams:

Volleyball

Brock’s men’s volleyball team will return to the court in Windsor on Friday, Feb. 11, matching up with the Lancers for the first time this season. The two teams will face off again two days later at the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

Brock is firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot, and are chasing the undefeated McMaster Marauders for first place in the OUA West. The team finished their 2021 half of the schedule with a 4-2 record, with their only losses being to their Hamilton-based rivals. The fourth-place Lancers have played just four games to this point, sitting at an even .500 on the season.

Only one other game is currently scheduled for the Badgers, a home matchup with the third-place Waterloo Warriors. Depending on how the other games shake out, this could be a pivotal game when it comes to playoff position.

Basketball

One day following the volleyball team’s 2022 opener, Brock’s men’s basketball team will take to Windsor against the same Lancers. The basketball team hasn’t lost yet this season, and their 7-0 record is the highest mark in OUA. The Lancers meanwhile are a middling team, sitting in fifth place at 3-4 in the OUA West.

The Badgers’ last game before the break was a 106-68 thrashing of the Guelph Gryphons, which was the 12th straight win by Brock dating back to the preseason. In fact, the Badgers haven’t lost a game in nearly two years (major asterisk due to the various pandemic stoppages), with their last losing result coming in round one of the 2020 OUA Playoffs.

Following their 2022 debut against Windsor, Brock has a home-and-home series against the McMaster Marauders set for Feb. 16 and 19. McMaster is hot on the Badgers’ heels, with an impressive 5-1 record to this point.

Hockey

Brock’s men’s hockey team will have a late start to their 2022 slate of games, and won’t return to the ice until Feb. 18. A long trip up to Thunder Bay will feature two matchups between the 5-1-1 Badgers and the 3-5-0 Thunderwolves. A home-and-home series with the York Lions is on tap after the trip, with two games scheduled for Feb. 24 and 26.

Brock remains in first place in the five-team OUA West division, and had won four of their last five prior to the break. The Badgers will aim to keep a stranglehold on the division’s top spot, though the Rams are following close behind at 5-2-0.

Be sure to check gobadgers.ca for full schedules and updates, as well as OUA.tv to stream the games from the comfort of your own home.