What students and participants can expect from this year’s CPCFSS 72-hour film festival

The Communication, Pop Culture, and Film Student Society (CPCFSS) is hosting its annual 72-hour film festival on March 8.

The CPCFSS works as a network for CPCF students; their events bring faculty, students, and other department members together to serve the Brock and Niagara communities. The annual short film festival is one of their main events, where students can submit projects in teams of up to five people.

On March 5, the teams who are registered will receive their theme, the edit, and an object that must be included in their short film. For this year’s festival, registration runs from Feb. 23 until March 4.

The audience will have a big participating role this year. Attendees will be able to vote for the audience choice award, which will have a $100 prize attached to it. The films will be posted through a playlist on YouTube, and the link will be shared through their social media once they are ready for anyone to enjoy.

The event previously ran as a 24-hour film festival, but due to the shift to an online format the past few years, it has transitioned into a 72-hour film festival. There has been a lot of positive feedback for the transition. Better quality work has emerged and the artists seem prouder of their films.

“This [extra time] would give people more opportunities to produce better quality and have more time to be creative with [their project],” said Olivia Ethier, co-president of CPCFSS. “Especially with so many limits, [such as] where people can be right now, who they can see, and what they have access to.”

To put it into context, last year’s theme was “genre”, and two years ago it was a “blessing in disguise,” this year they will try to go with something more of a play on words to let people express what they want to. The main goal of the theme, edit, and object is to make sure that people don’t film or edit ahead of time. Incorporating these into the film is crucial as the judges will be looking at them closely.

Three judges have been selected this year: professor Anthony Kinik, professor Liz Clarke, and CPCF alumnus Matthew Scott, who has previously won the festival. On top of the requirements for the final submissions, the judges will assess the overall quality, editing, and plot of the films.

To sign up as a participant, email [email protected]. For more information visit their Instagram @cpcfss, their Twitter @BrockCPCF, and to RSVP for the event, visit ExperienceBU by clicking here.