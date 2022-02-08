What makes Kascius Small-Martin the great athlete that he is?

Brock is home to many incredible athletes, particularly in recent years, as many of them have led Brock’s teams across various sports to new heights in their respective leagues. One athlete in particular who has been an integral part of Brock men’s basketball over the last few years is fifth-year sport management major Kascius Small-Martin.

Small-Martin holds a running score of 78 points this season, while having only 133 minutes played. On top of his impressive record so far this season, Small-Martin is committed to his team mates and being the best team player he can be.

“A goal I have is to be the best teammate I can be, whether that is helping guys learn plays, defensive rotations, or with school work. By helping my teammates be their best both on and off the court, they often challenge me to be my best self and I want to honour and reciprocate that for them,” said Small-Martin. “All and all I hope to finish this season with an OUA championship as well as a national championship. It’s one of my goals I’d like to accomplish in the next couple of months.”

The team certainly is on their way to both an OUA and national championship, as they currently sit undefeated and first in the OUA West division. The Badgers hold a 1.000 win percentage and have scored 662 points this season over the course of seven games, with only 523 points scored against.

Although the men’s basketball team has come back to some normalcy, as they have been allowed to resume their season, the COVID-19 pandemic still presents uncertainty for Small-Martin and the rest of the team.

“COVID-19 has made it more challenging to build relationships with teammates. Due to the pandemic, we don’t have our team locker room where a lot of bonding amongst teammates happens. Thankfully we are back into practicing and are able to get that time together at the very least,” said Small-Martin.

In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, Small-Martin is still dead set on not only being there for his teammates, but improving himself and building on his skills.

“I think everything is my weakness, I believe that there is always room to be better and improve. I do think I do some things better than others, but overall I haven’t perfected anything in this sport and can improve every single day if I want to,” said Small-Martin. “To improve, I believe being consistent in the little things goes a long way. Sticking to the script, eating the right foods, taking care of my body, and showing up everyday while trying to be better than I was the previous day will help.”

It is clear that Small-Martin’s commitment and love for his sport is what makes him a great athlete. He is committed to being the best athlete he can, and as of right now, he shows no signs of letting up on that.

“I don’t really do much outside of basketball and training, I make time for family and friends but I have a goal that I want to achieve and my focus has been around that,” said Small-Martin. “My athletic responsibilities have always come first, and will always come first because it is all I really know. I know if I commit to achieving my goals, I can eventually have time to do other outside activities.”

Small-Martin is not only committed to his professional development on the court, but in the way he conducts himself off the court as well.

“Being a professional athlete is not just being really good at the sport you play, but also having the ability to always hold yourself to a professional standard both on and off a court, field, or rink,” said Small-Martin.

Small-Martin offers a great roadmap here for aspiring athletes to follow. While the future is still so uncertain due to the pandemic, it’s hard not to see success down the line for someone of Small-Martin’s calibre. Don’t be surprised if you hear his name on TV a few years down the line, he certainly will have earned it.