Welcome to the 2021 Beginner’s Guide!

Let me start by saying congratulations. Congratulations on making it through these last two years under such difficult circumstances. Also, congratulations for making the tough choice to continue your education. Last but not least, congratulations on making the choice to come to Brock.

As with any university, there’s a lot in store at Brock that will be completely new to you. No matter how much you may prepare, the whole thing might feel a bit overwhelming at first, as is expected. But with the right resources and support, I can assure you that it will all be entirely manageable.

Speaking of resources and support, welcome to the Beginner’s Guide. This is a yearly special issue that we put together to help you adjust to university life. Think of it as a helping hand from us upper-year students at The Brock Press to you. In this year’s Beginner’s Guide you’ll find a wide variety of articles on a plethora of different topics all designed to help you make a smooth transition to Brock.

The Beginner’s Guide is far from the only thing we do here at The Brock Press. We are the only independent student newspaper at Brock, and with such great power comes great responsibility. We are 100 per cent student-run and operated, that means that any authors who you see published here or anywhere on our website are undergrads too.

We publish articles every week during the fall and winter semesters on various topics that are important to students. From campus news, to reviews of the latest shows on Netflix, to Brock sports and beyond. We write about anything and everything here at The Brock Press, so chances are you’ll find something that speaks to you.

Something new that we’re starting for the first time this year is a podcast. The Latest, The Brock Press Podcast will be launching in August 2021 and will be released weekly during the fall and winter semesters. On each episode we will do a deep dive into some of the most interesting stories we wrote about that week, taking you beyond the articles in a way we’ve never done before. You’ll find The Latest on our website, our YouTube channel or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

For any of you writers who may want to volunteer with us this year, for the first time ever, we are going to be offering volunteer workshops. These workshops will give you a chance to learn some valuable journalistic writing skills, connect with myself and the rest of our team and gain some unique experience working with a newspaper. Make sure you follow us to keep up with when we are hosting our workshops.

I really encourage you to take the time to go through our Beginner’s Guide and read some of the great articles that our team prepared to help you thrive during your first-year at Brock. I assure you, no matter how much you’ve studied up or prepared, you’ll learn at least one new thing in the Beginner’s Guide. Also, be sure to keep up with us here at The Brock Press. We have a lot of exciting things planned for this coming year and I can’t wait to share them with you all.

With all of that said, congratulations and happy reading!