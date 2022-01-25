We need to do more than #Talk about mental health, Bell

This Wednesday is Bell Let’s Talk Day. You’re probably familiar with the initiative by now, it’s been happening every year since 2011. If you’re not, Bell Let’s Talk is a mental health awareness campaign created by Bell, the Canadian telecommunications company.

There are other parts of the campaign, but the one most people are familiar with is the single day advertising campaign where funds are raised based on social media and other telecommunications interactions. For every social media post or text that is sent on the day that includes “#BellLet’sTalk,” Bell will donate a set amount of money (usually five cents per tagged post or message) to mental health initiatives across Canada.

This campaign can be difficult to talk about, especially when you have valid criticisms of it. Of course, raising awareness is a good thing, so is reducing stigma and donating to charity. My criticisms of Bell Let’s Talk Day will never be aimed at the individuals who post the hashtags or take it as an opportunity to share their own personal mental health journey. My criticisms of the campaign will always be with the corporation.

At its core, Bell Let’s Talk is about advertising. While it’s true that when someone posts with the hashtag, Bell makes a donation to mental health initiatives, it’s also true that these hashtags contain the name of the company. When we think of advertising, we typically think of a corporation trying to sell us something. A lot of the resistance to any criticism of Bell Let’s Talk comes down to the fact that folks don’t necessarily see the campaign as an advertisement; after all, they’re not overtly trying to sell us anything.

There are other reasons that a corporation might want to launch an advertising campaign beyond trying to sell a specific product or service however. Advertising is also a tool that can be used to alter public perception and generate goodwill. By putting their name on a massive mental health campaign, Bell is using advertising for this second reason. If we think of a company in a positive light, it’s more likely that we’ll choose them when it comes time to make a decision about where to buy, for example, a cell phone plan.

So Bell Let’s Talk is advertising, but a lot of things are advertising, surely my criticisms of Bell Let’s Talk can’t be just about the advertising? They aren’t, but advertising is a big part of it. Bell Let’s Talk day has a way of encouraging people to share their stories with mental health. These stories are often deeply personal and difficult to share, and so it requires a lot of vulnerability and courage to do so. I can’t think of a better word to describe how it makes me feel to see an advertising hashtag on one of those posts than “icky.” It feels like a corporation is using the personal struggles and hardships of regular people to generate corporate goodwill, and that’s gross.

On top of the advertising element, there’s also the fact that it doesn’t really work. The campaign launched when I was 10 years old, and now, at 21, it doesn’t seem like it’s gotten all that much easier to be mentally ill in this country. Bell Let’s Talk year after year releases messaging that focuses on “reducing the stigma.” That’s fine, I guess, but you can’t talk your way out of a psychotic episode. You can’t talk psychiatric medication into being less expensive or the healthcare system into being more accessible. It’s great that people feel more empowered and comfortable in sharing the details of their own mental health, but when it comes to receiving treatment, have there really been any substantial improvements as a result of this campaign?

Mental health and to a lesser extent, mental illness has been destigmatized, but only partially. It feels okay to talk about a battle with depression or a particularly bad day with anxiety. It feels comparatively less okay to admit that you need to take time off of work or school to deal with those things, or to tell someone that you’re medicated or need to be hospitalised (if you can even find access to those things). It’s okay to be mentally ill and to talk about it, but when someone needs something more than a conversation, it seems like we still fall short.

A study released by a team of researchers from Sunnybrook Hospital and the University of Toronto found that while the initiative continues to receive record breaking engagement, it was ineffective in preventing suicides on a local level.

So many of the campaigns and initiatives that focus on mental health and mental illness barely scratch the surface. People post crisis lines on social media, they raise awareness and “encourage conversation,” but when it comes to real tangible things that have been proven to reduce suicide and help people treat mental illness, we fall flat on our faces.

To truly solve what has been termed the “mental health crisis” we need to put resources into supporting people, we need to build communities that care for each other, we need to make healthcare accessible and help people before they need to use a crisis phone line. We need to do more than #Talk, Bell.