Vogue France is rightfully under fire for their headscarf double standard

By: Zuhra Jibril – Volunteer Contributor

Last Friday, Vogue France came under heavy scrutiny for its comment about Julia Fox’s headscarf on social media. “Yes to the headscarf!” read the original caption to this post (which has since been changed).

The reason for the public backlash is because this post comes following France’s ban of the Islamic veil from all public spaces. The ban, which France claims to be a part of their approach to secularism and maintaining neutrality, is really a set of discriminatory bills passed that many would describe as “misogynistic islamophobia.”

Given the international controversy surrounding the discrimination that Muslim women in France face, the comments made by Vogue France were perceived by many as tone deaf and promoting double standards. While headscarves are fawned over when worn as a fashion statement by white women, the Government of France has said no to the headscarf when Muslim women choose to wear it. Many of the comments under the post called out Vogue France for this reality as well as their poor taste in making such a post.

With the rise of Muslim women models such as Halima Aden and Ugbad Abdi in the fashion industry, the hijab has become somewhat of a commodity. Many brands began selling headscarves and styling them on models to appeal to this trend of “modest fashion.” While modest fashion has been around for many years, the questions that now arise are, “is modest fashion only acceptable when it’s a trend?” and “If Vogue France says, ‘yes to the headscarf,’ then why does France say, ‘No to the hijab’?”

Fashion, a billion-dollar industry, has been profiting off of modest fashion, yet, islamophobia and discrimination against Muslim women remains. The tone deafness of Vogue France’s post is only a fraction of the problem, but the systematic discrimination against Muslim women is where the conversation must begin.