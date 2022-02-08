Ursa is a heartwarming new folk musical

Ursa is a new musical created by the Uncommon Folk Collective that merges music with folktale to tell the story of a girl named Ursa who runs away from her home and embarks on an unlikely friendship with a bear.

The set is simple and cozy. It’s visually very similar to Ghost Quartet and fans of that musical will love the world that Uncommon Folk Collective has crafted here.

The story is full of joy and feels perfect for this time of year when we have all been hibernating. The music and storytelling in Ursa are just the thing to liven up a winter night.

The cast consists of the creators Jake Schindler as Jake and Grandma, Sam Boer as Sam and the Narrator, Belinda Corpuz who plays Ursa and Stephen Ingram who plays Bear.

Some of the talking between songs is a bit repetitive early on, but it finds its stride and becomes touching and character-driven as the play unfolds. The storytelling is not particularly efficient, but it’s nice to see a musical that is comfortable with taking its time and focusing on the characters. Ursa is a mediation on different-yet-similar ways one can feel stuck, a subject many audiences will likely relate to.

You’d think a story about a bear wouldn’t be terribly character driven, but it is. The play emphasises the importance of storytelling and folktales in times of anxiety and as an antidote to intensely craving a sense of belonging. The music is beautiful, catchy, and the folk style makes it the kind of show that even people who aren’t fans of musical theatre can enjoy.

The singing is really impressive and sounds amazing. Corpuz is especially strong. Her vocals are amazing and she delivers sung and spoken lines thoughtfully with grounded acting. Many actors struggle to play younger characters with sincerity, but she pulls it off effortlessly. Ingram plays the role of Bear with sincerity and humanity, his sweet singing voice really adds to the character.

The charm that all the performers and the design brings makes the story easy to get invested in. Even with only four performers, the sense of connection is very strong.

There’s a strong use of silhouette and shadow puppets throughout that add to the whimsical world of the musical and create a sense of visual variety.

The set design is minimal but effective, the audience doesn’t need much of a set to be transported into the world of the story. The costume design is outstanding, simple earth tones that fit the folk aesthetic and don’t try too hard to transform the performers into something they’re not. The lighting design by Mathilda Kane is stunning and feels theatrical but translates to the digital medium really well.

The world of the play is fantastical but grounded in reality and the subject matter would be great for audiences with kids, but is interesting enough for adults as well. It really is a deeply wholesome play about an unlikely friendship.The staging is dynamic and never becomes dull, this speaks to Margot Greve’s skill as a director.

Ursa is a clear example of how a simple story can be brilliant when it is done well. It can be streamed online through the Toronto Fringe, so be sure to catch it while it’s still available.