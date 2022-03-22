Turning Red charmingly captures the transition of growing up and the struggles that come with it

Turning Red is a new animated feature from Disney and Pixar. It follows 13-year-old Meilin “Mei” Lee (Rosalie Chiang) in a charming coming-of-age journey.

Being 13 is already challenging, but it gets worse for Mei when she finds herself turning into a red panda any time her emotions get too strong. The concept is simple and fantastical, but captures that sense of not knowing who you are or feeling like you’re not in control of yourself, which a lot of young teens can relate to.

Mei’s main goal throughout the film is to learn how to regulate her feelings, as well as trying to save enough money for her and her friends to see their favourite band — 4 Town — in concert. It’s wholesome and funny and the friendship between the main group of friends is well written and great to see in a mainstream movie for kids. A lot of movies focus on various conflicts between friends or focus on their growing apart. For Mei, her friends are people she can count on no matter what.

Not only is the story lovely, the animation is delightful as well. The character design is endearing, there are detailed street scenes of recognizable parts of Toronto, and the lighting of shots is satisfying, making the whole animated world of the film come together cohesively.

The writing realistically depicts the complex lives and concerns of 13-year-olds, and doesn’t shy away from showing the awkward and silly coming-of-age moments as well. The cast takes the thoughtful script and elevates it with strong voice acting. Sandra Oh especially stands out with her portrayal of Mei’s mother, Ming. All of the relationships in the film are thoughtfully written, but Mei and her mom’s relationship stands out as one of the driving forces of the movie. Their love for each other is believable and touching. Mei’s dynamic with her father is much more subtle, but the writers still put love into the details, which helps make the characters’ relationships throughout the film seem more realistic.

There has been some controversy surrounding the movie because some viewers argue that it’s either inappropriate for children or not an accurate depiction of the lives of 13-year-old girls. There isn’t a lot of mature content in the movie, sure, the target audience is probably a little older than other Disney movies, but it’s definitely still appropriate for kids.

Turning Red reminds viewers that they are not alone in the awkward embarrassing parts of being a kid beginning to grow up. It’s definitely a movie for kids and teens, but it’s totally fun and worth checking out for adults who like the occasional fun kids movie, or for people who want to try to spot familiar Toronto landmarks. It’s already on Disney+, you don’t have to go to a crowded movie theatre to watch it, so what are you waiting for? Give it a watch, you won’t regret it.