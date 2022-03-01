Transgender athletes have the right to participate — and to win

A couple of weeks ago, at the Ivy League Championships, Lia Thomas blew past the competition. She set a meet, pool, and school record, winning the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.63. Over the course of the three day event, she accumulated 96 points, good enough to be named the high point swimmer. Her phenomenal performance means that she’ll be swimming in the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships from March 16-19.

Thomas’ times became talking points, not because they were particularly remarkable; she broke records, sure, but not any of the big ones. Thomas became international news for one reason: she’s transgender. She competed for Pennsylvania State on the men’s swimming and diving team for two seasons before she came out. In the 2021-22 season, she began competing for the women’s team, because she’s a woman.

The headlines that prevailed after the Ivy League Championships were not ones that would have been written if someone else had won the meet. The narrative had little to do with what Lia Thomas accomplished, and far more to do with whether or not she had the right to compete in the first place.

Outlets published op-eds about whether or not going through so-called male puberty gave Thomas an unfair competitive advantage, her hormones were scrutinized (more than they already are by NCAA regulations for transgender athletes), and her motives for joining the women’s swim team at Penn State were called into question. On social media, “cheater,” was probably the most polite thing that she was called.

Lia Thomas belongs on the Penn State women’s swim team. Because she is a swimmer, she goes to Penn State, and she’s a woman.

People who would like to see Thomas barred from competition have pointed to many reasons why she shouldn’t be allowed to compete. She’s the top ranked swimmer in the NCAA women’s category, and she never even cracked the top 100 when she was swimming in men’s competitions. The most vitriolic opponents use the old lazy “what-if?” argument to create a false reality where a man would go through an entire year of hormone replacement therapy and socially transition in order to dominate women’s athletic competitions.

Thomas’ dominance, some say, proves that trans women shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sporting competitions. Whenever the idea of trans women playing sports and competing alongside other women comes up, the same arguments are recycled ad nauseum. Just about all of them centre Thomas’ competitors.

By dominating the Ivy League Championships, Thomas has “taken away” a spot from one of her competitors, a cis woman. According to some, that’s unfair. But isn’t that how sports work?

To advance to the next rounds of competition, you have to eliminate competitors. Sometimes they have advantages over you. We accept unfairness in sport all the time, we know that someone who’s seven feet tall is probably going to have a way easier time becoming a professional basketball player than someone who’s average height. Participating in sport and athletics is a privilege, not a right; people earn their spots on teams and in competitions by being the best of the best. Thomas has done that, so why shouldn’t she be allowed to compete?

Trans women belong in sports, they should be allowed to compete, because they are women. The idea that a talented trans woman could displace a cis woman is to put it frankly, a stupid worry. That’s how sport works, sometimes you win, sometimes someone beats you. If you participate in sport simply to win, then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. Part of any competition is knowing that you might lose. Sometimes you might lose to someone because they have certain physical advantages over you, that’s part of the deal.

I don’t feel bad for the athletes who competed against Thomas. None of them have had an opportunity taken away from them. They all get into the same water, swim the same distance, they all have the same chance to beat her. Often, they don’t, that happens in sport. Trans women being dominant does not disprove their womanhood, does not make them cheaters or warrant their exclusion from sports.

Interestingly enough, these conversations rarely happen in men’s sports. We don’t police men’s bodies the same way we do women’s, we expect men to be big, strong and fast, but when a woman is too big, too strong, or too fast, she is scrutinized. When Katie Ledecky was dominating the Olympics and the NCAA, she too was put under a microscope. I remember seeing people questioning her gender, wondering if she was a “actually a man.” Ledecky is not trans, just big, strong, and fast, things that are societally attributed to men.

Women’s sports do face challenges and threats; lack of funding, social stigma, abusive coaches to name just a few, none of them are trans women. Lia Thomas earned her spot in the NCAA championship, she won, let’s all accept that and move on.