Three recent music releases to add to your playlist 

There is never a dull moment in the music world, there are constantly exciting releases, and the beginning of February 2022 is no exception. Although there were some big names dropping new music such as Dr. Dre and Eminem, and 2 Chainz, among others, here are three artists whose new releases may go under the radar, but are still worth a listen nonetheless.

Gilsons – Pra Gente Acordar

As promised, the Brazilian band Gilsons released their long-awaited album, and it is well worth the wait. The chill Caribbean vibes are back with Pra Gente Acordar, which translates to “for people to wake up.” The name is not only fitting for the cover that sees the three band members dressed in white against a clear sky background, but also for the music. As the name states, it is the perfect music to wake up to.

Moving away from the heavy rhythm and catchy beats that they’re known for, the album has some of the chilliest melodies I’ve heard in a while. They maintain the Caribbean feel without relying solely on upbeat melodies.

The album is made up of nine songs and includes “Proposta,” the lead single released last year, and as good as it is, it shouldn’t have been on this album. It feels out of place surrounded by the dreamy chill vibes of the other eight songs. It’s one of their best songs as a stand-alone, but its electronic upbeat dance feel doesn’t exactly belong here.

Frank Maza – Frank Maza

This up-and-coming artist blends flamenco music with a more modern flow. His newest album is with La Casa Limón, a record label mostly known to work with Spanish artists, but this project expands their reach to an English audience.

Maza’s self-titled album feels like an intimate look into the singers’ emotions from the moment you see the cover. Seeing a black and white portrait of the artist with a shadow covering half his face and with song titles such as “How Could I Forget,” “Self Addiction,” and “Feels Like Forever,” listeners can expect a melancholy vibe compared to his better-known upbeat and electronic songs. Keep an eye out for “Sangre Fria,” and “Devil’s Love” as they are some of the best on the album.

What’s most exciting and notable about the album is the work with Javier Limón, owner and director at La Casa Limón. The Latin Grammy award winner has produced and worked alongside big names throughout the years, and he provides his same signature quality here. It makes one wonder how far Maza could go.

Carla Morrison – “Estoy Aquí”

If you, like Haytham, were a fan of Silvana Estrada’s album, Marchita, Carla Morrison would be worth checking out. Although it’s her older work that more closely resembles Estrada’s style, Morrison recently released a new single that follows her current transition into a new style of production while still keeping her angelic voice intact.

“Estoy Aquí,” which is Spanish for “I’m here,” was originally recorded by Shakira in 1995. Morrison is able to maintain the depth of the original lyrics while introducing her own style, making the Colombian’s original feel more modern and personalized. Morrison does a great job at keeping the cover lowkey and doesn’t try to outdo the original in any way, it instead serves as a homage to another great Latin artist.