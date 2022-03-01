Three great albums from this year that have flown under the radar 

2022 has kicked off with some excellent music releases. Silvana Estrada’s Marchita is an early contender for album of the year; Earl Sweatshirt’s SICK! provided substantive food for alternative hip hop fans everywhere; The Weeknd’s chart topping Dawn FM was a mainstream success story; UK’s experimental outfit Black Country, New Road proved they are still at the forefront of inventive rock music with Ants From Up There; Big Thief’s latest record is an extraterrestrial folk experience that no one knew they wanted until they heard it.

All of the above are the highlights of what this year has had to offer so far. However, there are some other great releases that have flown under the radar, but shouldn’t be overlooked. Here are three albums released this year that deserve a spotlight:

Cities Aviv – Man Plays the Horn

The Tennessee-based Cities Aviv blends vaporwave, cloud rap, conscious lyrics, and soul samples for a truly unique listen on Man Plays Horn. It’s hard to ignore the J Dilla influence all over this record, especially on the airy production of “Black Pleasure.”

Aviv’s lyrics tend to dip into the mundane topics, pulling out metaphysical aspects. For example, using the imagery of ash trays to express the emptiness felt by the former addict. The Memphis rapper has an almost drunken messiahic presence on the mic, extremely reminiscent of Earl Sweatshirt’s vocal style on 2018’s Some Rap Songs. Even though this record clearly has some debts from Earl Sweatshirt’s magnum opus, the vaporwave/psychedelic angle on the production makes this album stand out. Despite some bloat here and there, this is a must listen for any one who has been following the trajectory of abstract hip hop in the last few years.

Beach House – Once Twice Melody

Beach House, arguably the torch bearers of ‘80s and ‘90s dream pop in the previous decade, are back with a new record that is just as strong as their earlier hits. Broken down into four “chapters,” the 84-minute Once Twice Melody surprisingly doesn’t exhaust itself of ideas by the final chapter. Highlights include “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” “New Romance,” and “Modern Love Stories.”

The songs are panoramic and hazy in a way that’s signature of the Baltimore group’s earlier work, but there’s a level of cohesion on this album that also differentiates it from their earlier work. The shoegaze influence appears in spades on “Only You Know” which could easily be a My Bloody Valentine song title. Overall, fans of pop, psychedelia, and indie rock should find this latest release from the critically acclaimed group a thoroughly enjoyable listen.

Foxtails – Fawn

Foxtails is a Connecticut based post-hardcore band that has garnered a lot of attention online with their latest release, Fawn, which dropped a couple weeks after the new year.

The band’s sound is genuinely hard to pin down. Foxtails are constantly subverting expectations with time signature changes, Megan Cadena-Fernandez’s vocals constantly shifting from mellow singing to screaming, and one can’t forget about the phenomenal violin passages by Jared Schmidt. Even though Fawn is unpredictable, it still has an irresistible midwestern aura to it.

Overall, 2022 has started off with a bunch of strong releases. Let’s hope that momentum doesn’t wane as we head into the rest of the year.