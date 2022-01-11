The Witcher is expanding: here’s where the franchise is set to go after its successful second season

*WARNING: This article contains spoilers of the first season of The Witcher*

Fantasy fans rejoiced when the second season of The Witcher was released on Dec. 17, two years after the first. While this latest outing is far superior than the original season, it does still have its originating season to thank for its success.=

Even though there is a large gap of time in-between seasons, the new season takes advantage of the build up from the first to provide a more action-packed and, therefore, more entertaining outing this time around.

For those unfamiliar with The Witcher, it’s a fantasy series that follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, as he travels through a complex political world. The show deals with many themes such as good and evil, as well as discrimination.

The main reason the second season was more entertaining is that the format of the show has changed. Season one focused on the first two books of the series on which it is based, The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are composed of a collection of short stories. This made the pace of the story slow, as the audience followed the three main characters, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer in their individual journeys before they all met each other.

This is not the case for season two. After the first two books, the story becomes linear and disposes of its short story narrative. The second season feels more focused and like it’s actually going somewhere. However, it is thanks to the build up from the first season that the second was able to succeed. The story of all three characters together is thrilling and leaves the audience full of anticipation as to what Ciri might become as a result of her training.

Season two ended with a very dramatic reveal and was perfectly set up for the next. Hopefully, there are not another two years in between seasons this time around. However, there is a rumor going around that Henry Cavill will be replaced by Matt Bomer for the third season, but it has not been confirmed.

Netflix continues to expand on The Witcher universe. On Aug. 23, 2021, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated origin movie, was released. This story follows Vesemir’s origin story, who is Geralt’s mentor. The audience has always seen Vesemir as an old master in both the books and the video games, but seeing him in his younger years was a welcomed change of pace in this animated outing. The movie takes advantage of its animated style and does not hold back on the gore. It’s a great watch for fans of the series.

Netflix has also announced a new series by the same creators of the aforementioned film. The Witcher Blood Origins is set in a world 1,200 years before the events from the original series. The story will see the rise of the very first Witcher. There is still no release date, but the trailer is out now and can be seen here.

Needless to say, after many years of waiting, fans of The Witcher finally got the TV adaptation they’ve been waiting for. With so much more on the horizon for the series, fans certainly have much to look forward to and should be satisfied for many years to come.