The Weekend Away fails to stand out in the formulaic crime thriller genre

The Weekend Away is a new crime thriller on Netflix that follows Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe) on a weekend in Croatia where things take a turn to the sinister when Kate disappears after a night of drinking.

While this genre often promises twists and turns with compelling characters and motives, this film fails to deliver on these promises. The dialogue is inexplicably awkward, both in writing and delivery.

The characters are one-dimensional and the protagonist, Beth, is unreliable partially as is intended by the film, and partially because it’s badly written. She claims over and over again that she believes the water someone gave her at a bar was drugged, but in that scene he hands her a Manhattan, an inconsistency that never amounts to anything.

This sense of sloppy writing and pieces that just don’t fit together is present throughout the film. It feels as though the writers didn’t know where it was going and didn’t care if it made sense, as long as it was surprising. The problem is, the surprise never comes because during the hour-and-a-half long runtime, the audience hardly gets to know any of the characters and certainly doesn’t care about them.

The scenery is one of the strongest points in the entire film, if it weren’t for the setting the movie would have very little going for it. Perhaps the fact that it’s roughly 90 minutes helps; at least it doesn’t last any longer than it needs to.

The best written and acted character is Zain (Ziad Bakri), a taxi driver who helps Beth search for her missing friend, the scenes that he’s in are the only ones that seem grounded in any kind of reality. One of the police officers (Iva Mihalic) has hardly any lines for the first hour of the film and becomes a useful ally to Beth in the final act. Had these characters been more fleshed out and involved in the action of the film it may have been elevated from bad to mediocre.

The plot is just a series of scenes that just sort of happen as the protagonist runs around accusing people of being responsible for her best friend’s disappearance. As the evidence piles up and begins to incriminate Beth it’s hard to care whether or not she’s convicted because she doesn’t feel like a real person and half the time she’s incriminating herself by lashing out at people. Even Kate who disappears is one-dimensional and unlikeable. It’s hard to care about these people who don’t actually seem like friends and are consistently awful to everyone around them throughout the film.

Overall, there are many more compelling crime thrillers to watch than The Weekend Away, which hits all the formulaic beats but lacks the elements of good storytelling and characters that would have made it a worthwhile film.