The value of rugby technique in youth football

The sports of rugby and football share many similarities. The balls they use are relatively the same shape, the sport is full contact, and positions on the field are crucial to the gameplay. While these similarities and others do exist, the style of contact and the techniques used in each sport remain very different.

Despite being distinct, there’s no denying that some of the techniques that have evolved in rugby could certainly be beneficial for football teams.

“I would like to believe this idea is more accepted in our youth sporting communities and those involved recognized the value of youth athletes participating in multiple sports and that each of these sports provided skill growth through transitional skills,” said Gary Macdonald, a coach of both rugby and football. “There are two important groups of transitional skills, hard skills, and soft skills. Rugby provides both of these to athletes who play football.”

Footwork, acceleration, evasive running, and power-through contact are some of the skills learned in rugby which would be transferable to the sport of football. Other skills include: ball handling, specifically ball protection in contact which would be an exceptional skill to be able to apply to the sport of football; contact skills, such as tackling, carrying the ball into contact, rucking, and mauling develop crucial driving skills that support blocking skills; spatial recognition in terms of attacking in space, and reading attackers to help better organize the defense.

Strategies and executing planned moves goes hand-in-hand with communication skills. These contribute immensely to pre-play and in-play communication, such as identifying attackers when on defense or simply communicating a play or pass.

“As for the transition to tackle ages, I don’t think that youth need to be in a tackle situation until high school. From there I believe that playing tackle rugby definitely benefits football players. Again, there are a lot of transitional skills and it’s all encompassing with respect to body types, just as football can be. The fitness requirement in rugby, for all players, is something that will definitely benefit all players,” said Dave Buchanan, a highschool football coach.

While learning how to play rugby there are vital skills that are practiced over and over in order to help the athletes protect themselves when in contact. The way rugby tackles are taught is with such emphasis on protecting the neck and head at all costs. This would be a very good skill for football players to incorporate in their tackles, as it gives them more control and more drive when making tackles and could potentially aid in preventing head and neck injuries.

When rugby players enter contact, their heads are low in alignment with their bodies and they’re hitting with a purpose to drive back as opposed to loose hitting in football which can unfortunately cause serious injuries.

Playing different sports also allows participants to experience other team dynamics. Historically, the game of rugby possesses the “good sportsperson” approach to competition, even though it is a very aggressive game, something that is lost with sport at all levels today.

Early specialization in sport for young athletes can cause risk of physical, emotional and social issues. Specializing in a singular sport too soon with such intense training can also lead to overuse injuries which are painful and uncomfortable.

“The specialization of young athletes is a tremendous problem as parents, coaches and kids themselves strive for success in a particular sport. Early specialization can lead to injuries and burnout,” said Macdonald.

While at first glance, rugby and football may seem incredibly distinct, there may in fact be value in playing both, if not even more, sports in order to truly become a well rounded athlete.