The Tragedy of Macbeth brings theatrical storytelling to film

A24 has released The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV+, a successful adaptation of the classic Shakespeare play directed by Joel Coen. Coen’s adaptation is incredibly faithful to the original text. It also incorporates theatrical imagery and is entirely in greyscale.

The film takes its time, allowing the audience to linger on stunning imagery when necessary and not rushing with the text. The overall feel of the film resembles other works by A24 like The Lighthouse and The Green Knight; the feel this lends is interesting for Shakespeare.

It is very theatrical for a film; this is nice for audiences who are stuck at home and miss in-person theatre. The locations in the film look like a series of stage sets that all belong in the same aesthetic realm and do not aim for realism. They are foggy, dreamlike representations of battlefields and castles – many moments resemble M.C. Escher sketches. Sleep is a recurring idea in this play, so the dreamlike magical quality works well with that and with the appearances of witches and ghosts. The woods of Dunsinane are magical, and when the army descends on the palaces with leafy boughs in-hand, it brings an iconic image from the text to life very effectively. In general, there are many stunning visual moments that complement the incredible acting.

Speaking of which, Denzel Washington is incredible as Macbeth. He delivers his lines with clear meaning and intention, making the complex text much easier to follow. He plays Macbeth in a way that is both sensitive and grounded, allowing his descent into madness to be impactful and intense. Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth complements Washington’s performance. She’s driven, ambitious and delightfully ruthless. Their scenes together are excellent.

Corey Hawkins plays Macduff in a way that juxtaposes Macbeth, as he is level-headed and heroic. Hawkins has a great deal of range as an actor and really gets the audience on his side in this role. In a well-known tragedy it’s nice to have a character to root for which Hawkins and Harry Melling deliver as Macduff and Malcolm.

Moses Ingram makes a strong impression with her limited time on-screen as Lady Macduff. She brings so much to a character that could have easily been overlooked. There are also a handful of young and child actors who do a good job keeping up with the more experienced members of the cast.

The movie is not just for people who like Shakespeare, as the story is exciting and action packed. There is something for fans of betrayal and action, compelling acting, and artistic cinematography. The visuals are often unbelievably powerful, using theatricality in ways that are exclusively possible in film, bringing a new layer of drama to the film. The scene with Banquo’s ghost for example is equal parts tense, sad, and brilliant.

When adapting Shakespeare, it is important to be intentional with how true to the original text a production is. While this adaptation was certainly intentional for the most part, there are elements that made it into the film from the original text that could have been adapted or left out. It’s hard to tell what Coen’s intention was with leaving certain details in and whether they serve the story.

The Tragedy of Macbeth may be a well-known story, but if any of the elements described seem appealing it is worth checking out. The way Cohen is unafraid of theatricality allows the film to be bold and beautiful and the actors elevate it well, bringing humanity and sincerity to these iconic roles. It is definitely worth a watch, you won’t be disappointed.