The Tender Bar breaks the “show, don’t tell” rule to its detriment

The Tender Bar is a new film on Amazon Prime based on JR Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. This is the first film directed by George Clooney that he does not act in. It is about identity, writing, and masculinity, but it doesn’t bring anything particularly exciting to the table.

The film has a gritty retro feel, with costumes right out of That 70s Show and colour grading that is unbelievably and excessively orange. A movie can have a distinctive style and retro aesthetic without drenching every shot in Tropicana.

The first half of the movie depicts JR’s childhood where he is played by Daniel Ranieri. The audience witnesses the way the absence of his father (Max Martini) alienates him at school while his loving mother (Lily Rabe) and supportive uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) do their best to provide structure for him.

The film then skips ahead to JR at 18 years old, where he is portrayed by Tye Sheridan. Ben Affleck looks older and is dressed in a more 90s style, but Lily Rabe looks inexplicably the same. An issue with this movie isn’t how scarce the women on screen are, it’s how they are written to be one-dimensional supporting roles who are not permitted to age.

The film asks important questions about why society values masculinity but it just doesn’t do it in very productive ways, instead romanticising the effect JR’s father has on him and his relationships. There’s an interesting dynamic with his girlfriend that the screenplay only gets surface level with.

As a film adapted from a memoir, there are a lot of pitfalls this movie succumbs to. Most of all, there is a lot of telling where showing the audience would have been a stronger choice. Over the course of this film it gets exhausting to be spoon fed the takeaway of each scene by a narrator who is played by a different actor than JR and is never shown on-screen. The narration often oversimplifies scenes that could have been interesting or complex and makes the movie duller than if the scenes had been allowed to stand on their own.

There doesn’t need to be any narration at all for the story to work and had the scenes been better written they would have been more impactful without it. A prime example of this is when, after a breakup, the narrator tells the audience that JR is upset and resolving to improve himself rather than showing us through his actions that this is happening. It’s lazy storytelling and does a massive disservice to what could have been an interesting film. The narration also alienates the audience from the main character who has little personality or agency in the story. All he does is watch the world pass by and talk about how he’s going to write a book someday.

Ben Affleck is a stellar supporting actor; the movie is tinged with nostalgia which allows the corniness of his styling and performance to work better than most aspects of the film. He also delivers most of the funny dialogue moments which are charming among writing that is generally mediocre. Renzi Feliz as Wesley, one of JR’s friends, is also very good. He’s sweet and every scene he’s in is refreshing and well-acted. Rabe is also very good, she carries her scenes with Ranieri, and Rabe and Sheridan have a very touching on-screen dynamic.

The Tender Bar is an excellent case study of what not to do when adapting a memoir for the screen. It has some nice visuals, a solid soundtrack, and some moments where the acting is good, but it’s really nothing special.