The Royal Treatment is a terrible movie, in a fun way

The Royal Treatment is exactly the kind of movie you want to hate-watch with a bottle of rosé and a group of friends. It’s stupid, but not offensive. It’s badly written, but in (mostly) funny ways. With all of that said, let’s unpack what makes this one of those “bad but funny” movies.

Laura Moreno produced and stars in it, and the soundtrack is composed largely of her songs and covers, none of which are very good and most of which make the viewer ask “why wasn’t this a musical?” The plot, costumes, and sets all look like something out of a straight-to-DVD musical. If it were a musical, viewers may be more likely to let the many glaring flaws in the film slide.

Nearly all the characters, except the romantic leads, are unbelievably stupid in a way that is clearly intended to be funny. With Moreno’s inability to deliver a single line convincingly, it just makes the number of characters the audience can care about that much smaller.

The movie begins in a depiction of lower-class New York City written by someone who seems to have never left upper-class Los Angeles; the writers’ only impression of NYC appears to be based on what they saw on Sesame Street. It also references The Princess Diaries, a much better movie, within the first 15 minutes which makes audiences compare it to a movie with a similarly goofy premise that doesn’t miss the mark.

Most of the jokes don’t land and the ones that had the potential to land are delivered poorly. Mena Massoud as Prince Thomas is good, he balances comedy and charm really well and carries a lot of the film. He’s a prince with parents who have distinctly British accents but he is inexplicably American (Massoud is actually Canadian, but that’s not the point). There are a lot of weird details about this movie that make it almost funny how bad it is and listing all of them would ruin its potential hate-watch-ability.

A great deal of conflict comes out of nowhere as the main character is needlessly aggressive and throws tantrums for no reason other than to move the plot forward, which is, you guessed it, bad writing. This makes most of the characters annoying at times. At the end of the film, it seems to acknowledge its own stupidity with (spoiler alert) a horse walking down a city street.

There are two characters who could have been removed entirely from the film. The writing sacrifices the story for a joke of a subplot. The subplot follows two characters who are supposed to be experienced New York hair stylists learning how to cut hair. If it made any sense or was even remotely funny, it wouldn’t be a problem, but it just doesn’t make sense and, surprise surprise, isn’t funny. Sonia Gray as Madame Fabre is the only good part of the subplot because her French accent is silly, a detail that could have been used in a subplot that didn’t take away from the already-flawed movie so much.

It’s a movie that tries to deal with classism but approaches poverty with Dickensian styling that would have worked better in a children’s cartoon, or a bad musical. There are sincere moments with Siale Tunoka as Everett and Cameron Rhodes as Walter, Massoud has funny moments, but they’re in a movie that is written in a way that allows the viewer to guess each story beat before it happens.

Moreno has produced a self-indulgent movie that is pretty much only appealing as a hate-watch. Her acting in it is shockingly poor for a project one would assume she is passionate about. Unless movie-based drinking games or hate watching are your thing, definitely skip this one.