The Live4Dance club is a community for hip-hop and dance lovers

The Live4Dance (L4D) Club at Brock is a community for people who love dance. It offers learning, teaching, and competitive opportunities, but overall, is just a place to have fun dancing with like-minded individuals who share the same passion.

The club was originally founded in 2010 by the dancer and well-known choreographer Reet Roy, and has since kept up its momentum during the pandemic with online workshops. Meetings run every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m through Microsoft Teams. Every week, a different choreographer takes the stage to introduce a new dance style which allows the participants to explore a wide range of urban dance styles.

“This club is known for our fun and motivational environment, while also creating a safe space for anyone who wants to show off their dance moves,” said Jayla Mathews, president of L4D. “L4D is about encouraging people to step out of their comfort zone and explore the world of dance with all it has to offer.”

Some of the classes include beginner choreography, beginner heels, jazz-funk, and hip hop. The classes are free and no experience is necessary to join as the club puts great emphasis on introducing people who are new to dance.

The opportunities don’t stop there. For those more advanced, there is a competitive dance team. Even though auditions are closed for this season, anyone interested in joining is welcome to message their Instagram page @live4dancebrock for more information and to get in contact with the competition director for next season’s auditions.

“This [competitive] team has performed at several different hip hop-focused competitions and has grown substantially from the training and performances they have been through together as a team,” said Mathews. “It’s a great place for overall growth, both on a dance and personal level.”

Whether you are looking to learn a new skill, polish some dance moves, or maybe get a thrilling competitive experience, L4D provides the platform to wind down during the pandemic through a sense of community, exercise, and love for the art form.

Another opportunity available for those interested in getting involved is to become a dance choreographer teacher. The club already offers a large variety of genres, but is always looking for more. No teaching experience is necessary, you just need to bring enthusiasm and a passion for dance.

For those interested in joining the weekly classes, the competitive team, or teaching a class, message their Instagram page @live4dancebrock for more information.