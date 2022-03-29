The Little Raincoat is ready to present their play: The Storm Left Behind 

The Little Raincoat Collective’s play, The Storm Left Behind, is nearly complete after starting production in September.

The Little Raincoat is a theatre company created by nine dramatic arts students at Brock University as part of a requirement for their undergraduate degrees. The requirement is part of their DART 4F56 course, Advanced Studies in Theatre. Their play, The Storm Left Behind is about how grief affects the loved ones who are left behind after a traumatic death in the family.

The story follows Hope, a girl who, after losing her father, must face the grief that holds her back from thriving in multiple areas of her life. The play is described on their website as a ‘coming-of-age story that shows how finding joy is not always linear.’

“Usually, this class puts on two plays — one per semester — and the collective would split-up the roles in that process. For our year, the department was worried about [COVID-19] affecting our projects and moving us online so just in case, they got us to devise our own piece and it was just one show instead,” said Celine Zamidar, fifth-year dramatic arts student with a concentration in performance.

Zamidar is the co-stage manager at the collective and she plays Valerie, Hope’s mother in the play. The goal of the collective was to create something personal to the members and something that would speak to current issues. Zamidar describes that moving on from grief was one of the main ideas, either grief from the death of a loved one or other forms such as ecological grief.

A lot of the members involved are experienced actors, so while acting may not be an issue to them, having to take on the behind the scenes roles as well was new to some members. This gave rise to some unexpected obstacles during the production process. Another obstacle they faced was having two different instructors for this project, but they were able to turn it into something positive and learn different things from both.

“I am so proud of all that we’ve put into this. At times it’s been tough, especially because we are a small collective, but I know that all our hard work will pay off. A lot of us have waited to get the chance to take this class and despite any obstacles, we’re determined to make this show the best that it can be,” said Zamidar.

The show is set to take place both April 14 and 15, at 7:30 pm, at The Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.