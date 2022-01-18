The issue of fan service in film

Fan service is a controversial topic. At its extreme it’s a perverse way of grabbing audience attention through sexual imagery, at the other end of the spectrum it’s a tried-and-true way of pleasing fans with little effort. The problem at the heart of this phenomenon is the following question: why do we assume we know what we want?

Fan service has been around for over half a century in one form or another. The term originates from Japan and basically means giving the fans exactly what they want; literally to service them based on their demands. Though the idea has largely outgrown its often specific deployment in regards to nude female content in anime series’ — a problematic site for obvious reasons — I would argue that even in its more benevolent uses, it still poses issues.

The main issue, again, being why is it that we assume fans know exactly what they want in the first place? Isn’t it true that when we are really shocked or impressed by a film or other piece of entertainment it’s because it subverts our expectations in ways we couldn’t imagine before going into it?

With this in mind, the issue of fan service actually gets much deeper, even philosophical; what makes us think we know what we want? I’m going to argue that fan service’s natural endpoint of essentially becoming porn (a famous example of this is Princess Leia chained up in a bikini in Return of the Jedi or, as mentioned before, cartoon nudity) is a natural conclusion to fully embracing the idea of giving fans exactly what they want.

When hard pressed on why we consume entertainment, the answer usually comes down to one word: pleasure. The world of film is one that embraces illusion and vivid spectacle, and that’s why it tends to be a hotspot for fan service, because the medium makes it far easier to please fans. Or, to put it in a more polemical way, it’s as Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek tells us, “cinema is the ultimate pervert art.”

One of my professors once said that when you are watching a scene in a film where there’s a long shot of, say, a car driving down the road and nothing is being progressed plot wise, you’re just watching a kind of porn. Think of the series Fast and the Furious, which often amounts to being a kind of vehicle-erotica with its long racing scenes and trophy women who are “claimed” by the winner of the race, which is the case in the famous opening race in The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

At first glance, it seems rather easy to divide the blatant misogyny from the expensive cars and drawn out racing scenes in these films, but I would argue these things are intimately linked. The fetish of the automobile in these films is just a displacement of the underlying anxiety towards the sexual relationships present in the stories.

Moving on, a more current and less harmful example of fan service can be found in the recent Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. *SPOILERS AHEAD*. This film uses fan service in a less extreme way through the nostalgia of older Spider-Man films and the original actors associated with them, as well as reenacting the countless memes that were born from those films. And though this was often funny, it acted as a kind of crutch in place of any novel storytelling. On top of taking a page out of Into the Spider-Verse with the mashup of old villains and Spidermen working together, the plot also ran through all the usual Marvel stops: time travel, the more powerful supervisor keeping things in (dis)order (Dr. Strange), and the fresh start as an unknown hero after losing loved ones by the end of the story (Captain America).

So we can see through No Way Home how fan service can stand in as an artificial way of making a film agreeable to audiences, and to a large extent I think this is not a pressing issue even if it is a cheap tactic. However, in this age of remakes and nostalgia-baiting, from film to big-box stores, I think it’s worth examining at a deeper level what might be going on when we are captured by the tired lure of fan service.

If film exists primarily to give us pleasure by offering us what we desire, then this is what makes Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1979 sci-fi masterpiece, Stalker, so powerful. The film runs on a single premise, that being the utter impossibility of ever fully articulating one’s deepest desire. That’s why Tarkovsky’s film functions as a kind of deconstruction of film per se. The strikingly long shots (the average shot length of this film is over a minute) and constant teasing of what could possibly be in “the room” — a magical area in the film that materializes your deepest desire — confronts the film-goer with their own desire to be serviced by the film itself, “give me what’s in the room!”

With all that being said, what’s important to remember is that we don’t always know what we want, even when we think we do. That’s why the greatest artists are the ones that are, on some level, aware of this truth and quite literally teach us how to desire different things.

The fundamental issue at the core of fan service is that the greatest forms of entertainment don’t necessarily give us, the fans, what we want from the outset. Rather, the greatest kinds of entertainment challenge us, recalibrate our appetites. They introduce us to things we didn’t even know we wanted in the first place, and we’re all better off for it.