The In Soil Arts Festival is now accepting submissions

Submissions are now open for St. Catharines’ annual In the Soil Arts Festival. The three-day event will be returning this summer for its 14th year with “hereafter” as the theme. Artists wishing to be showcased at the event have until March 14 to submit their ideas.

The festival is hosted by Suitcase in Point, a local non-profit arts organisation that presents, produces, and creates artwork. It also provides workshops and arts mentorship for emerging artists in the Niagara Region.

Suitcase in Point was founded in 2001 by a group of dramatic arts students from Brock University. It started as a theatre company believing in the passion of building professional art in a place outside of the major city centres in Canada.

The In the Soil Arts Festival is a multi-art festival that showcases new work in a variety of fields such as theatre, music, comedy, film, dance, and others. As previously mentioned, the theme for this year’s festival is “hereafter,” which is fitting to our experience with the pandemic.

“We offer the idea of hereafter as a suggestion to artists to start thinking about what may happen, the past being behind us, the present being fleeting, we never know what may happen,” said Deanna Jones, Artistic Director of Suitcase in Point.

Artists interested in submitting their work must know that Suitcase in Point is looking for ideas that are new, exciting, and potentially risk-taking. While focusing on the theme, artists can see it as an out-of-the-box way of looking at your art.

“We welcome submissions from amateur to emerging to professional artists that live within the Niagara Region or people across the country that believe they have something for the audience in the Niagara Region,” said Jones. “[We are] also looking to share diverse perspectives and lived experiences from all sorts of artists that are interested in experimenting and bringing something unique and innovative.”

After the artists have been chosen, the committee will hold interviews with artists and have further discussions about the visibility of the idea, what location they are thinking of using, and then assist in the production and technical help they might need. The full series of participants will be launched in April.

“This is something that over the years has become a community celebration, it doesn’t just happen because of our organisation Suitcase in Point, but a lot of our partnering organisations, a lot of downtown business, and a lot of our sponsors and our funders. It really takes the whole community to come together,” said Jones.

It is difficult to tell what this year’s festival will look like with everchanging COVID-19 restrictions, but there are available spaces for live performances, assuming health guidelines allow it. In case the events are limited, Suitcase in Point will engage participants and artists in spaces that you may not usually experience performances in an outdoor setting to maintain safety.

For more information visit their website, or contact [email protected]. If you have an idea to contribute, fill out the submission form.