The HasanAbi Porsche drama is much more complicated than it seems

Socialist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who goes by HasanAbi on the platform, recently purchased a 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S worth a whopping $200,000 and it has sparked outrage online which, despite it’s unproductive appearance, has opened up dialogue for challenging issues on the left.

HasanAbi is a former co-host on progressive YouTube channel The Young Turks (TYT). Since his departure from TYT, he has become one of the biggest names on Twitch, where he does political commentary, plays video games and talks with guests.

The streamer faced backlash a few months prior to this controversy when he purchased a fairly upscale home in the Hollywood Hills. This move upset viewers and caused his political adversaries to point out the hypocrisy of someone who advocates for socialist policies using his Twitch earnings to purchase a luxurious house.

The same pattern of criticism has emerged with Piker’s recent luxury purchase; right wingers claim he’s a hypocrite, but unlike in the case of his house, there is also a sizable amount of socialists and his followers also condemning him for not practicing his principles. In a recent livestream, a bristly Piker addressed the drama, arguing with disappointed fans while justifying his purchase. At one point in the above-mentioned stream he states that if, “you’re a normal, working class person who sees this and gets upset and gets angry, from a place of… again, still envy; I totally understand.”

If this statement seems confusing, it’s because it is. Piker tries to be empathetic, but he also uses the scapegoat of certain viewers’ disappointments being rooted in envy, which understandably seems like moving the goal post.

As an occasional viewer of Hasan, I should mention that he has been consistent in advocating for policies advocating for free education, public housing, increased wages, and taxation aimed at higher income brackets that he most likely would fall into at this point. I don’t think Hasan is secretly corrupt, or is slowly changing his views because of his upward economic mobility. He is, however, facing the struggle of existing aesthetically and spatially in a different class structure while holding views largely critical of the systems that propagate and maintain that very class structure and its markers of legitimacy, say, a luxury car.

This exact issue is what many of the major thinkers coming out of the Marxist tradition in the last five decades (Fredric Jameson, Jean Baudrillard, Slavoj Žižek, etc.) have investigated. The main site of investigation being the mixture of postmodernism and communication technology as the dominant cultural forces and mediators of our identities, alongside global capitalism as the dominant economic force of our time.

Really, the two make for a perfect marriage: postmodernism and its insistence on the death of any universal truths, its empty solipsism as well as its irony, cynicism and irreverence mixes perfectly with an economic system that boils culture and history down to the logics of commodity exchange. Žižek uses the psychoanalytic insights of Jacques Lacan to tend to the problems of current day capitalism; one of Lacan’s well known maxims, “the only thing one can be guilty of is giving grounds relative to their desire,” aptly captures Piker’s irreconcilable position and a lot of the biting agreement on both sides of the political divide.

Further, cultural theorist Jean Baudrillard emphasized how cars function primarily as signs of exchange in the semiotic plane of postmodern capitalism. Baudrillard called this semiotic space of exchange and simulation in postmodern society hyperreality. No one ever really argues, at least not in good faith, that high-end, luxury vehicles are practical because of safety and whatnot. If you aren’t a professional racer, after a certain amount of zeros on a price tag, it becomes difficult to claim that the luxury automobile is not a flex; a sign of prestige connected to a certain lifestyle and taste.

Overall, I think Fredric Jameson’s work is especially important for not only diagnosing but potentially untangling this issue. A staunch Marxist, Jameson’s work has been admired for decades for the way he tackles the intersection of postmodern culture with capitalism. A central idea arising from his thought that is useful in this particular case being that we all “imbibe” postmodern-capitalism. That is, there’s no being fully on the outside of the way present cultural forms reproduce capital’s effective reign as the hegemonic ideology.

Capitalism’s indiscriminate absorption of all cultural expression is instilled in the populace through commodity exchange. This leads to what Guy Debord called “The Society of the Spectacle”: mere representation and appearance (entertainment media) as superseding original beings, of which Baudrillard would argue are completely lost and replaced by a simulacrum of the original (*ahem* NFTs *ahem*) which constitutes a hyperreality. This means that there’s no escape from the fact that we are all participant capitalists, and to some extent we have to take at least a responsibility of awareness if we want to avoid doubling down and enhancing the slow violence being perpetuated globally at all moments.

Returning to Hasan’s situation, his efforts to have his cake and eat it too has made the situation worse than it would have been otherwise. Because he attempts to empathize with a working-class follower’s disappointment, but also labels it as envy, he fails to admit the obvious and rather inconsequential hypocrisy of his purchase.

In addition, this situation is similar to how a lot of green discourses try to blame consumers’ actions for global warming, when it’s not a secret that it’s an issue that can only be solved at the geo-political level. Demanding complete accordance with one’s ideals and principles in every action they take is extremely helpful for capitalism, wherein you are expected to adopt views that have your best interests in mind, and those interests being intimately linked with your material assets.

A study from 2016 by the small business administration found that Republicans are 24 per cent more likely than Democrats to be business owners. Republican politicians have historically run on the promise of lowering taxes and regulation for business owners, and what a small business owner is essentially being told is “more money in your pocket.” On top of that, the unrealistic notion that one’s business can become a General Motors or Amazon one day helps to maintain a widely-held suspicion of heavy regulation or taxation on all businesses. Meanwhile, corporate lobbying gets Democrats and Republicans into office, in large part, to facilitate and protect this myth of opportunity and self-interest that’s so integral to maintaining the status-quo, where you vote only with your best material interest in mind, which is related to your structural identity (as middle-class, business-owner, parent, black/white, etc.).

Claim that African Americans are still facing the consequences of historical legislative apartheid to dispell the myth of an inherently violent and abject African American culture, and you’ve opened yourself up to the deceptive phrase that came from George W. Bush Jr., “the soft bigotry of low expectations,” which captures the “up by your bootstraps” logic and its intended limits of understanding how much agency individuals are granted.

The point is that the more aggressively one micro-manages and polices what makes someone an ally, the more you run the risk of reproducing capital’s drive to place all our actions of purchase, and the characteristics of said purchase, under categories that need to be commensurate with our performative, structural identities; a notion that is in agreement with the contingency and reproducibility of the self in a postmodern-advertisement culture.

In terms of thinking through the HasanAbi situation, this goes for both the disappointed viewers and Piker himself, I just think of the simple but significant mission statement of the late YouTube political activist Michael Brooks from The Majority Report: “be ruthless to systems, but kind to individuals.”