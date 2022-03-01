The future? A fad? A pyramid scheme? What’s really the deal with crypto 

Advertisements for cryptocurrency have been popping up just about everywhere, whether it’s on social media, cable TV, or the naming rights for arenas. The concept of crypto is divisive, with proponents claiming that it’s the revolutionary future of finance and others seeing it as a kind of get-rich-quick scheme with a massive environmental footprint.

Despite its ubiquity, cryptocurrency remains a confusing and mysterious realm. It’s worth understanding just what all of the terms floating around actually mean. There are a few definitions and concepts that are important to grasp before diving into the world of crypto, so before we go full steam ahead, let’s go through some of those:

Cryptocurrency

At its most basic, crypto is a digital or virtual currency. Many of these currencies, particularly the ones that are getting a lot of attention, are not issued by any central authority. The decentralization of these currencies, in theory, means that governments can not interfere with or manipulate them.

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies in circulation, the most popular and widely known is Bitcoin, which was introduced in 2008 and made available to the public in 2009. To acquire cryptocurrency, they can either be purchased from cryptocurrency exchanges (i.e. bought and paid for with regular currency) or mined.

Mining

This is where it gets a little bit complicated. Cryptocurrencies are not physical items, so it can be a bit hard to fully comprehend the idea of “mining” them like one would mine for gold. It’s a concept best explained using an example. There are 19 million bitcoins in circulation as of March 2022, this represents 90 per cent of the total supply of bitcoins that will ever be available.

Mining Bitcoin is an expensive process that requires fairly sophisticated hardware to solve complex computational math problems. In simplest terms, the first computer to solve a given problem receives bitcoins and the process begins again as a new problem must be solved.

Blockchain

Blockchain is really what differentiates crypto from other kinds of currency. It’s really just a big, decentralized database shared among computer networks. It stores information securely and electronically. More specifically, in the case of crypto, it stores records of transactions.

Breaking the term down into its two parts is useful. Again, in simplest terms, a block is a piece of the blockchain where information is stored and encrypted. A block records transactions that have occurred within the network that have yet to be validated. Once they are validated, the block is closed and added to the blockchain, it cannot be altered after this point. Once a block is closed, it’s chained onto the previous block, meaning that the data is linked chronologically and if the blockchain is decentralized (i.e. no single individual has control of it), it cannot be altered.

The concept of a blockchain isn’t unique to crypto and they can be used to hold all kinds of information, but they are most commonly used as a ledger to keep track of these kinds of transactions.

Worth noting to understand all the various cryptocurrencies and adjacent phenomena is that there can be multiple blockchains at once, all storing different records of transactions (not to make this whole phenomenon even more complex and confusing).

NFTs

NFT stands for non-fungible token, which doesn’t clear things up all that much. To stick with the Bitcoin example, NFTs are kind of like bitcoins, they exist digitally and records of transaction and ownership of NFTs are stored on a blockchain. However, the key difference is in their so-called uniqueness. If you trade one bitcoin for another you still have one bitcoin. NFTs can’t be replaced with something else, as no two are exactly the same.

Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain, which works like any other blockchain, except the blocks for NFTs can store more information.

An NFT can be anything that’s digital, but so far, digital art has been the most common commodity. Some of the more famous NFTs include those Bored Apes that have been popping up all over Twitter, but a lot of celebrities are getting in on it to sell digital collector’s items. NFTs have sold for millions of dollars, as they are designed to give someone ownership of the work the same way physical art sale gives someone ownership of the physical art (while the artist keeps the copyright).

All the jargon can be a lot to take in and it can get confusing and convoluted when you try to scratch past the surface. Even trying to do the most basic research can leave someone (yes, even the person who wrote this article) more confused than they began. It’s a combination of finance, technology and now, thanks to the NFT boom, collection and curation.

Crypto sounds incredibly futuristic, and its proponents will certainly tell you that it’s revolutionary. The fact of the matter though, is that since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin hasn’t really taken off as a currency, at least not in the way currency is conventionally understood. Very few physical retail locations accept cryptocurrencies. It’s more common online, but still incredibly rare for a company to accept Bitcoin as payment. That’s not to say it doesn’t exist, you could theoretically pay for your Starbucks with Bitcoin (kind of, it’s complicated).

Cryptocurrencies haven’t replaced standard currency, largely in part because they are incredibly volatile. Sharp drops and spikes in its value are common for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which at one point dropped 30 per cent in value in a single day. For companies, the volatility often isn’t worth it. In a fascinating occasion of “correlation does not equal causation, but this sure does make you think…,” the value of Bitcoin often drops when Elon Musk tweets about selling it, and rises when he praises it.

Cryptocurrencies have no inherent value in a traditional sense. They are not goods, they are not services, there is no physical item that exists when someone buys crypto that can be useful. This is the case to an extent with everything that requires social buy-in to be considered valuable. A dollar is only worth a dollar as long as everyone agrees it is, gold is only valuable so long as someone wants it and agrees that it’s worth something. The problem with crypto is in the volatility of its value.

This is one of the reasons that the people who have invested heavily in crypto are trying to convince people that it has value. What better way to prove that something has worth than by slapping its name on the former Staples Centre or sponsoring a sports team. The only way to really make money off of investing in crypto is to “cash out,” by selling it to someone else. If no one wants to buy it, then you’re stuck with something that has no value.

Given this reality, there’s one more term that might be helpful to understand when talking about crypto:

Ponzi Scheme

A Ponzi scheme might be more commonly known as a pyramid scheme. It’s a kind of fraud wherein early investors make profits off of the investments of more recent investors. Those on the bottom of the pyramid give money to those above them who then give money to those even higher on the pyramid. New investors are led to believe that profits come from actual business, while the only way to actually make a profit is to climb the levels of the pyramid by bringing in more investors beneath you.

Is cryptocurrency investment a kind of Ponzi scheme? That’s a complicated question, but it certainly fulfils a lot of the criteria.

At the end of February, a grand Jury in San Diego indicted Satish Kumbhani for allegedly orchestrating a $2.4 billion Ponzi scheme. Kumbhani is the founder of BitConnect, an open-source cryptocurrency. In the indictment, BitConnect is alleged to have paid early investors with money taken from later investors.

Many experts have said that crypto as a whole resembles a Ponzi scheme, dismissing it as a gimmick. This dismissal is used by crypto investors to prove and legitimize its revolutionary status. Some will argue that if people in power don’t want you to have something, then they must just be hiding its true worth so that they can have it all for themselves.

That argument doesn’t hold up too well under scrutiny though, as the value of cryptocurrency is user-created. More users means more value, so it wouldn’t make sense for one person to, for example, hoard all of the bitcoins, without someone to sell them to.

What then, of NFTs? NFT ownership can be thought of in similar terms as fine art ownership (which at its worst can be a means of laundering money). When an NFT is purchased, the owner doesn’t receive the copyright. The viral YouTube clip “Charlie bit my finger,” sold as an NFT in May of 2021. The video is still available to watch on YouTube and there’s no stopping anyone from downloading it and keeping it on a USB stick, just as there’s no stopping someone from taking a photograph of the Mona Lisa or making a print of it.

The only thing that an NFT offers that a screenshot doesn’t is ownership. The record of an NFT’s ownership is stored on a blockchain, just as crypto transactions are. Of course, because it’s digital, the owner doesn’t really have anything except for a digital receipt of purchase. Just like it’s not stealing to photograph the Mona Lisa, it’s not stealing to take a screenshot of an NFT.

NFTs are a much more accessible way of selling people on the idea of crypto and blockchains. They’re pretty mainstream, even the NBA is in on them. NBA Top Shot sells officially licensed Digital Collectibles in a system that is reminiscent of trading cards. Top Shot sells packs and contained within every pack is the possibility to own a “Rare NFT of the NBA’s best moments.” They contain images, GIFs and video clips that vary in rarity. Like trading cards, they’re only valuable because a large enough group of people have agreed that they are; unlike trading cards, you can’t actually hold a GIF. When you buy an NFT, you pay to have your name listed as its owner on a blockchain.

That of course prompts some questions about what exactly happens if that database somehow goes away, but that’s an entirely different can of worms.

At their core, NFTs are about ownership. You can’t really own three seconds of an NBA game, can you? Is there real value in having a receipt that says you paid more than a million dollars for the first-ever tweet? These things only have value because a large group of people has said they do, and the fact that a large group of people have assigned value to NFTs may be indicative of 21st-century consumer culture.

The last thing to understand when it comes to NFTs, crypto and anything to do with blockchains is the sheer amount of energy they take up. It takes a lot of processing power to mine cryptocurrency and maintain a blockchain, and with that comes a serious environmental impact. In order for the receipt to verify that someone paid money for an NFT or an amount of cryptocurrency, it has to be added to a blockchain, and that takes energy, which generates greenhouse gases. Even so-called “green blockchains,” have an impact, an impact that critics would argue didn’t need to exist in the first place.

Whether or not cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchains are here to stay, they’re undoubtedly having a huge cultural moment, one that can feel way more complicated than it actually is. Hopefully this article provided you some clarity on the subject, but if it didn’t, don’t worry, you aren’t alone.