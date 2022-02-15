The five finalists of Canada Reads 2022 have been announced

Canada Reads has announced its five finalists and the debate to declare the winner will be held from March 28-31.

Canada Reads is an annual book competition hosted by CBC. Originally premiering as a radio broadcast in 2002, it transitioned into a TV segment nearly a decade later. Today, the competition continues to grow, and is now a major event enjoyed by readers of all levels of interest as well as authors. The winning book has always become a national bestseller after the competition, but with a recent surge in momentum, it’s increasingly common for all five contenders to become bestsellers.

The books are represented by a celebrity that will argue that the book they are representing is a must read for this year. To get a gist of what this would look like, here are the highlights from last year’s debate.

Without further ado, here are the top five contenders for 2022:

Five Little Indians (By: Michelle Good)

Published in 2020, this book already has multiple award nominations under its belt. Inspired by the author’s personal experiences, the story follows five former residential school students struggling to survive in 1960s Vancouver.

Good is of Cree ancestry and is a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan. She holds a law degree and an MFA in creative writing.

What Strange Paradise (By: Omar El Akkad)

Winner of the Scotiabank Giller Prize and published in 2021, this novel follows Amir, a nine-year-old Syrian boy who survives a shipwreck. Amir is rescued by Vanna, a teenage girl, native to the unknown island he has arrived on. As per the book’s description: “the story is more than two children finding their way through a hostile world. But it is also a story of empathy and indifference, of hope and despair, and about the way each of those things can blind us to reality.”

Born in Egypt, El Akkad moved to Canada as a teenager and built a successful career as a journalist. His debut novel, American War, was an international bestseller.

Life in the City of Dirty Water (By: Clayton Thomas-Muller)

Thomas-Muller reflects on his difficult upbringing through this emotional memoir published back in 2019. Here, he describes the intergenerational trauma caused by his family attending residential school, the systemic racism and violence he faced growing up Cree in downtown Winnipeg. This intimate memoir is a way of telling his inner child, “I’m here now and I’m going to keep you safe.”

Thomas-Muller is a member of the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan, located in Northern Manitoba. He is also involved in many initiatives supporting climate justice.

Washington Black (By: Esi Edugyan)

Another Scotiabank Giller Prize winner, Washington Black is the story of an eleven-year-old slave in the Barbados sugar plantation. According to the book’s description, the story delves deeper into the themes of, “friendship and betrayal, love and redemption, of a world destroyed and made whole again, and asks the question, what is true freedom?”

Edugyan has a masters degree in writing from Johns Hopkins Writing Seminars. She has also held several fellowships in multiple countries.

Scarborough (By: Catherine Hernandez)

Published in 2017, Scarborough tells the story of minority individuals struggling to live in a low-income and multicultural neighborhood. The book follows different perspectives such as Victor, a black artist, Winsum, a West Indian restaurant owner, and Hina, a Muslim school worker. Scarborough presents, “a raw yet empathetic glimpse into a troubled community that locates its dignity in unexpected places: a neighborhood that refuses to be undone,” as stated in the book’s description.

Hernandez is an award-winning author and screenwriter of Filipino, Spanish, Chinese and Indian descent.

This year certainly features some strong contenders. For anyone looking for more reading recommendations, here is the longlist these five contenders emerged from.