The Fallout is an emotionally-driven story about big modern day problems

*CONTENT WARNING: This article deals with school shootings, trauma, and more related themes and subject matter.*

The Fallout is an incredibly emotional movie that audience members should be prepared for as it doesn’t hold back, even in the first 10 minutes.

The story follows Vada (Jenna Ortega), and Mia Reed (Maddie Ziegler), two high school girls who are total opposites, yet find themselves locked in the same bathroom stall during a shooting at their school. They form a strong bond as a result of this shared experience.

Vada seems quirky and happy at the beginning of the film. She is seen singing in the car with her best friend and has a close relationship with her sister. Her overall confidence is depicted early in the movie. However, after the tragedy, the audience can see how much the event has affected her. She becomes distant from her best friend and family; her energy is gone, and the change is very much noticeable.

What the movie does best is show the struggle of survivors. Although it is a shared trauma, each character faces different problems; they find their own ways to cope. Some of these ways aren’t good, as we see the downfall of the main character when Vada begins using drugs to cope.

The family’s struggles are depicted well. Recovering from a traumatic event is not easy, and many people’s lives are affected; tension has built up in some households, and over-protection in others. The movie shows the new fear parents have of taking their kids to school and the worry for their well-being.

It’s difficult to decide whether the first 20 minutes or the last 30 minutes are more impactful. Both parts are so emotionally heavy that they will have your heart beating out of your chest or will leave you in tears (or both).

It’s difficult to point out the negative stuff from such a deeply emotional movie, as it succeeds to do what it sets out to. However, it has some flaws worth mentioning. First of all, the movie didn’t learn the lesson from hundreds of shows and movies set in a high school that came before it, as they too use actors too old for the roles they are meant to be playing. The two lead actresses were born in 2002, which would make them 20 this year; it’s not realistic and takes away from the movie as the girls already seem too mature to be in high school.

Another problem the movie encounters is the pacing. As previously mentioned, the beginning and the end are really intense, it all adds up to about 50 minutes of heavy emotional scenes or build-ups to those scenes, which is about half the movie. This makes everything in between feel drawn out. There are some scenes that could be completely cut out as they don’t add anything to the story or the character arc and it makes the movie feel long when it’s only a bit over 90 minutes.

Overall, The Fallout depicts an all too common form of tragedy and the trauma that it inflicts on survivors and those around them. It is certainly worth a watch, just be ready for it’s emotionally heavy introduction and ending.