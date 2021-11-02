The case for removing gender from official documents

Last week, the United States issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation rather than the typical “M” or “F” denoting that an individual is either male or female.

Many have celebrated this, calling it a milestone in LGBTQ rights as it allows people who do not identify as male or female to indicate that on official government documents, thereby validating their identities.

In Canada, individuals have been able to have “X” printed on passports, travel documents, citizenship certificates, and permanent resident cards since 2019. Many provinces have extended the same option for other government-issued documents like driver’s licenses.

Let me be abundantly clear when I say I have concerns with the “X” gender marker: it is not to invalidate the very real identities of non-binary individuals. People who do not identify with the traditional gender binary exist and should not be forced to choose either male or female on official documents if that’s not how they identify.

However, I don’t think “X” solves any major problems. What this designation does is further contribute to the “othering” of non-binary people and presents a concern when it comes to safety.

The world is, at worst, a dangerous place, and at best, incredibly inconvenient for transgender people. There’s no place where this is more apparent than in security lines. I’ve been to concerts where security has tried to divide the crowds into “boys vs. girls,” lines for things like bag and jacket checks. Airport security can be even more invasive. Transgender passengers are regularly pulled out of line after body scanners detect “irregularities,” in their bodies and the ensuing pat-downs and inspections can be humiliating.

Although in the United States, TSA says that they conduct screenings with respect, courtesy and without regard for race, colour, sex, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability, time and time again we have seen that this is not the case.

TSA still uses scanning lines that are designated as either male or female and agents have to make the decision as to which line to sort someone in. Can you see the issue here? Sure, if you have an “X” on your passport, someone won’t know your assigned sex at birth by looking at it, but what’s the point if you’re going to be assigned a sex at the airport?

Some might propose a specific line for people with the “X” gender marker, but that’s another issue in and of itself. Non-binary people are not a monolith and identifying outside of the binary isn’t as simple as being a “third gender” across the board.

Of course, in an ideal world, people who look at official documents would see an “X” on someone’s ID and not treat them any differently for it, but that’s not the reality we live in. From being refused service at a bar because the bartender “doesn’t agree with your lifestyle,” to something as life-threatening as transphobic violence because the gender marker on someone’s ID doesn’t match the way they are presenting or perceived by others, gender markers create problems.

In Québec, legislators have faced backlash due to Bill 25, which would see people only being able to request a change to their sex identification after undergoing gender-affirmation surgery. I think you can imagine the complications and dangers that someone who is a woman and presents and is perceived accordingly would face if they had to present identification that marked them as male. In response to the backlash, some have floated the idea of separating gender and sex on official documents, and again, I have concerns. No one should ever be forced to disclose their transgender identity if they do not want to.

So, what’s the solution? Sex and gender markers are binary, adding an “X” as an option doesn’t really do much except turn the existing binary into a trinary. Would it really be so difficult to remove sex and gender from identification entirely? I don’t think so, and I think it’s the best option. If I pull my Ontario Health Card out of my wallet right now, you wouldn’t see anything that genders me in any way or tells you what my assigned sex at birth is, and honestly, I like it that way.

What it boils down to for me is that no one should be forced to hide their gender identity or their sex, but they shouldn’t be forced to disclose it either, that’s what the “X” does. “X” means that non-binary people either have to lie and choose an “M” or “F” designation, or out themselves every time they pull out their passports.

The solution is simple: just get rid of gender and sex markers entirely.