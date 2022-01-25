The Brock Press staff answers the tough questions: In-person or online winter semester?

It’s official, after getting off to a rocky start, Brock will be back in person for the winter semester. Views on this have seemingly been mixed at best, which is understandable, as everyone comes at this from a different perspective. Plus, with the COVID-19 situation still so uncertain, it’s fair to say that many don’t exactly know what they feel or how to feel about coming back to campus.

That’s where we come in. The Brock Press staff are going to share their thoughts on the return to campus to save you from having to come up with your own.

But in all seriousness, here’s all of The Brock Press staff’s thoughts on coming back to campus for the rest of the winter semester:

Noah Nickel – Editor-in-Chief

My views on being on campus or online have swung back and forth throughout the last two years. I think I’m justified in that though, as the situation has always been evolving and changing. So what may have been the right decision in March 2020 will not necessarily be the same as March 2022, right?

With that said, the return to campus for the rest of the winter semester doesn’t really affect me too much, as all of my courses are online. However, given how contagious the Omicron variant is, and the fact that they did not mandate booster shots for all students, staff and faculty, I think it would have been better to just keep the winter semester fully online.

That may be a hot take, but personally, I think going back and forth within a semester is not good. In fact, I’d say it’s worse than just picking one side and sticking to it. At least to me, doing it that way offers more certainty, something we’ve lacked so much of over these last two years. Also, given just how quickly COVID-19 cases can rise and fall, the risk of having to close campus again before the end of the winter semester in April is too high to justify opening for two months.

Abdul Anjum – Business Manager

As of now, Brock is prepared to allow students to return to campus with a phased approach. I am not sure how I feel about it. I want to attend in-person lectures, go to the library to study, and workout at the gym. The number of active cases has started to decrease, I’m already in St. Catharines, and I want to hang out with my friends, but I also understand that gathering 50-100 people in a lecture hall is not very responsible during a pandemic. Although Brock has avoided a mass-spread event so far, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. It is not responsible to constantly put students and faculty at risk.

Personally, I believe that the booster dose mandate is necessary for me to feel comfortable enough to return. It is necessary to minimize the risks associated with hosting medium to large classes.

Holly Morrison – Managing Editor

It’s a weird and complicated situation. I’m not going to pretend to know a whole lot about public health, I’m a SPMA major, not an epidemiologist. I do know some basic facts though; Omicron is probably more contagious than other variants.

The idea that getting Omicron will lead to more “mild” symptoms doesn’t do much to reassure me because, as someone who’s sick a whole lot, I know that “mild” just means “won’t send you to the hospital,” and not “you’ll be totally fine.” Mild symptoms can still suck a whole lot and personally, I like to avoid unnecessary suffering wherever possible.

I also know that COVID-19 spreads quickly in enclosed spaces where a lot of people congregate (like, oh, I don’t know, a lecture hall maybe?) and that two years into this whole thing, there are still a lot of my peers who haven’t quite mastered the whole “wearing a mask above your nose” thing.

Honestly, I’m not one of those people who needs school to be in-person to keep up and do well, so maybe my nonchalance about classes being online is influenced by that. I don’t mind doing my lectures from home and it hasn’t made much of an impact on my grades (which are mediocre at best, no matter what).

What I’m pretty sure will have an impact on my grades though is flip-flopping back and forth between online and in-person learning all while trying to dodge COVID-19. It’s tough to say though, because there are a lot of things I really miss and want to go back to that come along with the in-person experience.

So I guess I’m not sure about going back to campus just yet. From a purely learning-based view, it can’t be good for students to keep jumping between online and in-person. From a COVID-19 view, we are still very much experiencing a pandemic, not everyone has the same level of comfort with risking infection, and not everyone is on a level playing field when it comes to how COVID-19 would affect their immune systems.

Chad Ellis – News Editor

Like many of my colleagues, I have mixed feelings towards the return to in-person learning.

From purely the standpoint of my personal preferences, I do like online classes more than in-person for their convenience. I’m a self-directed learner, so not having a physical lecture to attend isn’t a huge deal for me. The one problem is, for a program like mine that includes labs, having them online doesn’t really help me gain any of the practical skills that I need and should have by the end of my degree.

Now with that being said, how do I feel about Brock’s decision to return to an in-person format at the end of the month? I can’t say I agree with it. My two main issues are that I don’t think it’s productive to flip-flop between an in-person format then back to online and then back to in-person again for the last few months of the semester, particularly when students and staff have already adapted to online learning. It’s added a lot of unnecessary stress and complications for lots of people, myself included.

My other big issue is in regards to health and safety, as I don’t feel confident in the university’s ability to limit exposure to the highly contagious Omicron variant with the current systems in place.

Dhvani Shah – News Editor

This is a tough question; on one hand, I’m looking forward to returning to campus and seeing all of my friends in person. Given that this is my last semester at Brock, I was really hoping to make up for lost time over the next three months. However, I also know a lot of students haven’t been able to get their booster shot and may not be ready to return.

For now, I think it might be best to stay online rather than risk returning to campus too early and having to switch back to virtual learning once again. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a great deal of uncertainty for students, and I’m not sure changing the mode of delivery midway through the semester is the best move when we’ve all just gotten used to the virtual environment again.

Morgan Vidakovic – Sports & Wellness Editor

If the last two years have taught me anything, it is that I am a much better learner and overall student when school is in person. Part of the reason for this is because I’m much more inclined to do all of my assignments and readings on time. Also, I just genuinely enjoy being face-to-face and being able to be literally engaged in what I’m learning.

However, I absolutely love the convenience of online school. I’m able to work multiple jobs and still have an opportunity to learn, complete my work when I have the time rather than always at a specific time, and most importantly of all, I love that I haven’t had to buy a parking pass these past two years.

I feel like I’m torn because there are things I loved about in-person classes and there are things I love about online school. I would be happy if things went back to in-person though, because I feel it would benefit my learning, although I would most likely be stressed and end up missing some of my classes because of work. Either way, I’m just grateful I have an opportunity to learn while the world is on fire.

Alejandro Vasquez Coronado – Arts & Entertainment Editor

Although I do prefer in-person classes, I do think the return to campus is premature. Not to mention that the booster mandate is only required for students living in residence instead of all students. I would have felt safer returning in March or after reading week.

I know there are a lot of mixed feelings about it but overall, I can’t help but feel relieved that I will be able to go to classes in person. The past few weeks of online school were a reminder of how much I prefer in person. There was always some kind of issue with my classes, either the professor lost connectivity throughout the lecture, uploaded lectures didn’t have sound, or there was some distraction I faced at home on my end.

I would have hoped Brock took more action for a safer return, but we work with what we get I guess.

Asenia Lyall – Arts & Entertainment Editor

Like Morgan, I am torn when thinking about the winter semester. If it were online I would have spent half of my performing arts degree on Zoom and Microsoft Teams. I feel like I have missed out on a lot of valuable experiences because of how hard it is to perform in my bedroom with professors watching via webcam. I really don’t mind lectures and seminars online in comparison to these more hands-on performance classes.

I’m also incredibly lucky to be part of the play Red Bike this semester and even more so to have been able to rehearse even when classes were online (even though it’s really hard to act with an N95 and a face shield on).

But none of these complaints compare to the fear I have of getting sick and the apprehension I feel going back to lectures with tons of students and not enough room to socially distance. It’s hard for me to put into words or form a solid opinion on and I just hope that everyone is doing everything they can to be safe and take care of the people around them.

Haytham Nawaz – Editor-at-Large

Going back to campus isn’t a huge issue for me. Most of my courses are asynchronous and online, so it doesn’t pose much of a threat to the way I’ve set up my schedule the last couple of weeks.

However, I realise this could really throw a wrench into the schedules of a lot of students who were preparing to be online the rest of the semester. Not to mention the contagiousness of Omicron would have me somewhat wary about being in classrooms again.

For some reason, I almost feel bad saying I actually don’t want to catch COVID-19, despite being in a demographic that isn’t really at risk. I think that feeling just comes from the way COVID-19’s been politicized, it’s now a hot take to not want it even if you’ll most likely be fine.

Anyway, I think staying online makes more sense, other than in specific circumstances, like for important labs and whatnot. On top of that, making sure people have their booster shot before being on campus seems to make sense. But alas…

Jonah Dayton – Editor-at-Large

Like Noah, this decision really doesn’t affect me, as I don’t have any in-person classes this term. While in-person classes are far preferable to online for me (and if I had any this semester I’d be excited to go back) there is definitely a logistical concern with having to come back to live in St. Catharines. I’d be pretty annoyed if I had one in-person class a week and had to dole out hundreds of dollars per month for rent, groceries, and so on.

I think the in-person return is a good thing as someone who doesn’t like online learning, but it seems pretty easy for Brock to just be more flexible and give students the option to attend in person or watch remotely. Just have the professors record their lectures or upload their slides to Sakai, voila.

Annilea Purser – Copy Editor

For me, I am fairly set in my preference for in-person classes. It has become increasingly apparent to me that a massive part of obtaining an undergraduate degree is gaining socialization, networking, and critical thinking skills in out-of-class settings, and I don’t think these things are developed very effectively in online classes.

However, I do think that this transition could have waited at least until after reading week. There are many considerations that I think the university is overlooking, including travelling back to St. Catharines for students living far away, booster shot availability, and preparation time for professors. However, I am truly looking forward to going back onto campus for, what looks to be like, a full five-class course load.