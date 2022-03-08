The Brock Model United Nations club is back in person after two years of being online

The Brock Model United Nations (BMUN) club offers students a variety of experiences by simulating the work of the United Nations.

The club has begun delegate training and learning as of January 2022. Members of the organization can expect to simulate issues regarding foreign affairs, while developing skills in policy writing, teamwork, and speech making.

“The benefits of getting involved in BMUN are limitless. BMUN is a student-first club. What this means is that the skills and experience of participating students are constantly the focus of all of our activities,” said Xavier Alexy, BMUN secretary-general.

BMUN attends a series of conferences in Canada and overseas where the university is represented and competes with other schools engaged in model UN work. The most prestigious event during the academic year is the National Model United Nations (NMUN) held in New York City. BMUN club has competed in the past at the NMUM and done exceptionally well.

“Annually, we attend the conference [which is] the largest, longest running, and most prestigious of its kind, and routinely [have] placed among the top ten per cent of all schools — over 300 — in attendance. This is all while not ‘training’ students to compete. Our activities are purely development and learning based. The performance of our club internationally is reflective of the success of our methods and the skill and talent of our members,” said Alexy.

The organization prides itself on creating a family-like atmosphere that helps everyone look forward to their work, beyond the purely academic elements.

“BMUN is a social experience with no equal. Personally, many of my closest friends met at BMUN. There are many times when our members compare the club to a family and attribute their enjoyment of university to coming to meetings every week. These testimonies are even though we’ve been relegated to online meetings for the past two years,” said Alexy.

With the club’s first meeting having taken place on March 3 after two years of collaborating online due to COVID-19, the future looks bright for those already involved and those interested in joining.

For those interested in learning more or potentially joining the BMUN, you can find more information on the club here.