The Arkells, Khalid, and Peach Pit lead this past week’s recent music releases

March started off with some strong single and album releases, from indie rock to R&B to French rap. As always, this is just a snippet of the wide array of music being released each week. With that said, here are some exciting releases that you should consider giving a listen:

Arkells – “Reckoning” – March 3

The Hamiltonian indie/alternative rock band released “Reckoning”, an upbeat song with a catchy chorus, just a little while ago. The instrumental work helps to build momentum alongside the lyrics in the verses, until it reaches its melodic chorus. It feels like a good summer song, perfect for a sunny day. Watch the video here.

Khalid – “Last Call” – March 3

Khalid is celebrating some special milestones this past week. His breakthrough album American Teen turned five this year and his hit song “Location” became the 75th song to be certified diamond. On top of all this, he has released a new single, “Last Call,” that reminisces on his past successes and looks forward with hope. The lyrics show a more mature Khalid; the music production tries to capture and combine the past five years in one song. The song is just as chill as his other work, and some parts have clearly taken inspiration from the Weeknd, while maintaining Khalid’s essence. You can watch the music video here.

Peach Pit – From 2 to 3 – March 4

The Vancouver-based indie band released their third album, From 2 to 3, and their soft and chill vibe they’re known for is maintained throughout the 11 tracks. From 2 to 3 sounds like something you would listen to with your friends on a quiet night. Although all songs work well together and it could serve as a great background album, there are three songs that stand out from the rest: “Up Granville,” “Vickie,” and “Look Out!”.

Stromae – Multitude – March 3

Paul Van Haver, also known as Stromae, is a Belgian artist that combines multiple genres into a very satisfying and very well-produced French rap. His latest album, Multitude, has some gems worth checking out, including: “Santé,” “L’enfer,” “Pas vraiment,” and “Riez” among them. His style combines middle eastern, and Spanish vibes with modern beats and the result is amazing to listen to.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Poster Child” – March 4

The Red Hot Chili Peppers released “Poster Child,” their second single ahead of their 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, which is set to be released on April 1. “Poster Child” is lighter and feels more appealing to a wider audience than their first single. That doesn’t mean their first single, “Black Summer,” is bad, as the song has already reached 18 million streams on Spotify in just over a month. With both songs being so different though, it’s exciting to see what mix The Red Hot Chili Peppers will bring on the rest of their upcoming album.