The Afterparty is a delightful combination of sitcom and murder mystery

The Afterparty is a new TV series from Apple TV+ that combines conventions from the well-known genre of the sitcom into a cheesy murder mystery, leading to a tone similar to Clue (1985).

The entire season takes place over the course of one night, the night of a high school reunion’s afterparty. The host of the party, pop-star/actor Xavier (Dave Franco) is mysteriously killed and detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) has until the morning to solve the crime by interviewing the suspects one by one.

The formula is simple; each episode tells the events of the night from the perspective of a different character, starting with the protagonist Aniq (Sam Richardson). Richardson is a perfect lead actor for this show, he’s loveable and funny, and takes it upon himself to prove his innocence by investigating the case and trying to find clues that detective Danner has missed.

The soundtrack is outstanding, clearly a reasonable amount of the budget went to getting fun contemporary songs to underscore the show and it really elevates it. Further examining the way The Afterparty uses perspective and genre, there is a musical episode that fits seamlessly into the comedic and playful world of the story. The comedy is not taken so far that the stakes are lost, a difficult balance to create.

Part of what makes the musical episode work is Ben Schwartz’s depiction of Yasper with larger-than-life physicality. Schwartz tends to play the obnoxious best friend of one of the more central characters in sitcoms. Yasper isn’t an exception to the trend, but he’s depicted with such sincerity and charm, allowing the audience to stay invested over the course of the episode from his perspective, which includes three song-and-dance numbers. If Schwartz wasn’t as joyful as he is during the songs, or played it with a sense of irony, it would just be annoying, but it’s not, it’s genuinely fun because he’s having fun.

The cast as a whole is impressive, they’re dynamic and compelling together, but most of all funny and with conflicting goals. Haddish is funny, intense and plays the detective with a balance between believable drive to solve the case, and a small amount of comedic incompetence. Franco is perfect as Xavier, he’s full-of-himself, obnoxious and has an obscene amount of confidence.

Because the episodes unpack the night from the perspectives of each of the different characters, it gives each of the cast members an opportunity to shine, while coming back to the loveable protagonist Aniq, who is eavesdropping on the interrogations with the help of Yasper. Coming back to these characters between the detective’s interviews allows the story to feel as though it is moving forward and to not feel repetitive even four episodes in.

Overall, the writing moves between cleverness and cheesiness in a way that suits the style of the show very well. It’s light TV that doesn’t ask the audience to think too hard and is distracting from the stress of everyday life. The dialogue is clunky at times and it’s not a perfect show by any means, but it succeeds in its goal to combine genres and deliver a fun viewing experience for the audience.