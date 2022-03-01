The aftermath of Inventing Anna: where are they now?

Netflix’s limited series Inventing Anna hit the streaming platform earlier this month and quickly took the world by storm. Based on a true story, the series follows Anna Sorokin, a Russian con artist who successfully convinced New York’s elite that she was a wealthy German heiress in an effort to secure funding for her passion project: The Anna Delvey Foundation.

Over the span of four years, Sorokin (who went by the alias Anna Delvey) stayed in the city’s finest hotels, ate at top restaurants, and surrounded herself with the highest members of society under the guise that her trust fund was tied up back home. After building a reputation as a foreign heiress, she used this new status to apply for loans with some of New York’s most established banks. Despite having almost nothing to her name, Sorokin came shockingly close to securing these loans, which she planned to use to set up her foundation and pay back the debts that she had racked up over the years.

By the time Sorokin was caught, she owed millions to hotels, restaurants, banks, and her friends. In May 2019, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, which she served in upstate New York until she was released on parole in February 2021. Shortly after, she was arrested by U.S. immigration authorities for staying past her visa’s expiration date and remains in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody today.

In its first week, the show quickly reached Netflix’s top 10 list worldwide and generated a lot of buzz online, especially after Rachel Williams (played by Katie Lowes in the series) criticized the show for providing Sorokin a new platform.

Williams was a close confidante of Sorokin’s before she fell victim to her tactics and was stuck footing the bill for a $60,000 vacation in Morocco. The charges were eventually covered by American Express, and Williams went on to write her tell-all book, My Friend Anna. Williams has since done numerous interviews and written articles sharing details about her friendship with Sorokin, earning a hefty sum each time.

“I think promoting this whole narrative and celebrating a sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal is wrong,” said Williams in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I’ve studied the way a con works more than anybody needs to. You watch the spectacle, but you’re not paying attention to what’s being marketed.”

This struck a nerve with Sorokin, who responded shortly after.

“To this day, Rachel Deloache Williams clearly struggles to accept the fact that 12 jurors unanimously agreed I was NOT GUILTY of any charges related to her existence,” read her statement via Instagram stories. “While I can understand her being upset at the fact that I’ve already accomplished more from the various jails and prisons than Rachel in her entire sheltered life of privilege, she won’t be getting away with this blatant hypocrisy on my watch.”

Today, Sorokin continues sharing her influencer lifestyle on social media while she awaits a decision surrounding her ability to stay in the United States. Williams continues to work as a freelance writer and photographer. Upon receiving $300,000 from her deal with Netflix, most of Sorokin’s debts are now paid in full.