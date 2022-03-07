Texas governor uses trans kids as a political pawn… again

In Texas, doctors, nurses, parents, teachers and other licensed professionals are now being called to report the parents of transgender children so that they can be investigated for potential child abuse.

The Texas department of family and protective services has begun these investigations in response to a directive from Governor Greg Abbott to the agency to handle certain medical treatments as potentially criminal.

One of the first parents to be investigated is an employee of the Texas Department of Family Services, who has a 16-year-old transgender child. A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU) and Lambda Legal states that the investigator told the parents that the sole allegation being levelled was that they may have provided their daughter with gender-affirming care as she was, “currently transitioning from male to female.”

Several county and district attorneys in Texas said that they would not prosecute families for child abuse under the new definition provided by Abbott, as it does not change Texas law. Yet, the directive has had serious consequences that will likely continue.

Family support is vital for transgender youth. According to a 2016 study, transgender and gender nonconforming adults who were rejected by their families were more likely to have attempted suicide and reported substance misuse at higher rates than the general population. When families affirm their LGBT children, those rates drop dramatically.

Parents who provide their children with gender-affirming care are not committing heinous acts of child abuse, they’re improving their quality of life. These investigations are treating the act of loving, supporting, and affirming a transgender child as criminal, and that’s wrong.

The allegation that providing gender affirming care is abusive stems from the ignorant belief that by affirming a child’s transgender identity, parents are allowing them to make irreversible and dangerous medical decisions. That’s simply not the case.

For young children, transition is primarily a social thing. A young child may begin using a different name than the one given to them at birth and change the pronouns they use to better align with their identity. Social transition is 100 per cent reversible, there is no aspect of it that can not be “undone.” Medical transition is simply not available until someone is old enough to give informed consent.

Navigating the medical world of transition is an entirely different ballgame. It takes a lot of time, effort and money to access gender affirming medical care. It often takes several appointments with doctors and mental health professionals for an individual to be prescribed any kind of hormone replacement therapy. Most commonly, young teenagers will be prescribed puberty blockers, which in simplest terms, delay the onset of puberty. These too are impermanent.

There are physical changes that come along with hormone replacement therapy, and for people who take hormones, that is the desired outcome. Some of these changes may be permanent, but it’s important to stress that these are not prescribed lightly. Detransition is incredibly rare, and medical regret is even moreso.

The process to receive gender affirming surgeries is also long and intense. It is incredibly unlikely for anyone under the age of 18 to receive any kind of gender affirming surgery, especially in Texas. It can also be costly, and waiting lists can span multiple years.

To say that someone is abusing their child for supporting them as they navigate what is often an incredibly difficult process is nothing short of monstrous. Transgender people exist and they will continue to exist whether they are affirmed and supported or not. This directive will deprive children of familial support. Instead of allowing transgender children to grow up with love and support, they are being intentionally isolated.

Abbott and other politicians who cling onto transphobia for political gain are actively lowering the quality of life for their own citizens. These people will try and claim that they have children’s best interest at heart, but they know that they’re lying, and so should we.

Politicians know that they can garner support by assuring voters that they’re just “thinking of the children,” while in reality, they are lying and disregarding medical facts. It’s a disingenuous grab for power, one that will cost lives.