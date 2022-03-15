Tall Girl 2 isn’t a good movie, and the writers seem to know that

The release of the movie Tall Girl was met with heavy criticism back in 2019. It follows a teenage girl, Jodie, played by Ava Michelle, whose biggest problem is that people make fun of her height. She’s 6’1”, which is tall but not an unheard-of height. Jodie also has ridiculously wealthy parents and a general disregard for any of her friends.

Because of the ridiculous premise and poor writing, it became a popular “hate-watch,” enough that the story got a sequel. Before anyone asks: no, she doesn’t get taller in the sequel. In fact, most of the narrative doesn’t have anything to do with her height at all.

Tall Girl 2 opens with a recap of the previous movie, which considering how straightforward it was, is not really necessary but sets the tone for a cheesy movie that at least kind of knows how stupid it is. The characters are bizarre people with one-dimensional personalities, the tall girl’s boyfriend’s (Griffin Gluck) whole thing is that he likes the tall girl even though he’s short, her best friend Fareeda (Angelika Washington) likes fashion, and Stig (Luke Eisner) is Swedish. That’s really all there is to know about these characters, it doesn’t get more complicated than these single line premises.

The characters do things like open a bottle of sparkling cider in the halls at school to celebrate Jodie signing up for the school musical, they don’t do homework or talk about classes. The writers seem to have decided to embrace how far the film strays from reality and just have fun with it, but that does not make it good. There are times where it feels like the filmmakers are making fun of the audience for watching it in the first place.

Most of the cast scrapes by, delivering poorly-written lines with passable performances that don’t draw much attention. Sabrina Carpenter, who plays Jodie’s average-height sister, fails to deliver a single line convincingly for the whole movie. Overall, none of the characters really stand out as being written like people, or being particularly likable, and because of this nothing that happens over the course of the movie matters to the audience at all.

The only scene that really sticks with audiences after the viewing experience is Stig and Fareeda singing ABBA’s “Take A Chance On Me” at karaoke. It may only be memorable because it inspires the thought, “why aren’t I watching Mamma Mia?”

The film occupies a liminal space between sincere and terrible, where there’s a sense that it’s poking fun at the absurdity of it but not quite taking it far enough. Many of the main plot points are about Jodie’s love life, with an awkwardly tacked-on subplot about stage fright and anxiety. It seems like that subplot is attempting to make her more human, but it’s just not well written and gets forgotten for scenes at a time.

Overall, Tall Girl 2 is very similar to the first film. It’s a movie that definitely didn’t need to be made, but will be watched because audiences tend to be drawn to terrible movies more as a cultural phenomenon than as a piece of art. It could be worth watching for a laugh with friends, but there are plenty of genuinely funny movies that are worth a watch before you turn to this cynical cash cow.