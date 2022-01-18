Take back your health in 2022: some small things that can make a big difference

It can be easy to forget to do the simple things we’ve done our whole lives that help keep our minds and bodies healthy, especially when times are as hectic as they are today. It also doesn’t help that, in the middle of this incredibly uncertain time, it’s also cold and flu season.

With all of that said, here are some tips for basic things you need to remember to do everyday in order to stay healthy:

Sleep is so underrated. As university students, we need to remember to get the proper amount of sleep at night to help stay focused, improve concentration, and boost academic performance.

It has been proven that young adults who do not get enough sleep have a higher risk for many health problems, some of which include poor mental health. But what is ‘enough sleep’ exactly? Well, according to the National Sleep Foundation Guidelines, healthy adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night.

Make sleep a priority. This can be done by dedicating time for it in your schedule. This means budgeting for the hours you need so that work or social activities don’t trade off with sleep. While cutting sleep short may be tempting at the moment, it doesn’t pay off in the long run. Sleep is essential to be at your best both mentally and physically.

Another suggestion would be to improve your sleep hygiene, which could be keeping a tidy bedroom setting, adopting some simple sleep-related habits, and avoiding ingesting things like caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime, just to name a few.

Staying hydrated is another important thing to consider. Water delivers important nutrients to all of our cells, especially muscle cells, which helps decrease muscle fatigue. Water makes up a large percentage of the human body and is incredibly important for a variety of functions.

Sometimes when we don’t get enough water, this can cause dehydration and lead to fatigue, headache, weakened immunity, and dry skin. It is important to try and drink the recommended daily amount of water, which can be found here. For women, this would be 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) a day and for men, it would be 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) a day. Click here to check your required intake based on your body specifically.

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is another way to help maintain a healthy mind and body. A diet that consists of the proper recommended amount of vegetables and fruits can be beneficial in helping lower blood pressure and reducing the risk of getting heart disease, on top of a variety of other benefits.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget the things that make us feel good when we are so used to feeling drained. Take the time to consider implementing some of these simple daily tips into your routine, and feel free to add your own in there too. What’s most important is that you take the time everyday to do at least a few things that you enjoy and that are nourishing.