Table Talk to bring together local food entrepreneurs in Niagara

The City of St. Catharines is inviting local food entrepreneurs to Table Talk, an upcoming event at which new entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from local food and beverage business leaders.

The Niagara Falls Small Business Enterprise Centre (SBEC), Venture Niagara, and the St. Catharines Enterprise Centre (SCEC) will bring together leading professionals in the food and beverage industry on Thursday, March 31 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to explore ways to build a profitable business. The free virtual event will feature industry professionals covering subjects such as understanding and adhering to inspection standards, handling labelling and packaging effectively, and resources available to entrepreneurs through the provincial government.

Table Talk is a one-of-a-kind learning experience for aspiring and newly established food entrepreneurs who are turning their ideas into businesses. This event will emphasize crucial tips and advice from seasoned professionals and industry leaders, helping attendees to improve their chances of business success, especially in the Niagara Region.

Dana McCauley, Chief Experience Officer of the Canadian Food Innovation Network, will provide the keynote address. The morning will also include a panel discussion about local success stories chaired by local food blogger Tiffany Mayer. During this panel, the owners of Fiesta Empanada, The Bagel Oven, Incoho, and The Grove – all local businesses – will share their entrepreneurial adventures, triumphs, and problems, as well as present local viewpoints.

Table Talk is intended for small-batch producers, farmer’s market sellers, and food entrepreneurs, but anybody with a unique food product interested in succeeding in the local food economy is welcome to attend. Because the event has no attendance restriction, the city invites all interested individuals and budding food entrepreneurs to participate.

The Niagara Falls’ SBEC and St. Catharines’ SCEC, two dedicated small business centres, offer local entrepreneurs a comprehensive variety of support services needed to establish and expand their small enterprises. Each office offers free, one-stop access to business consultants, financing programs, and learning opportunities to small business owners around Niagara. These centres frequently collaborate with Venture Niagara, an organization that helps the local economy grow by offering a variety of financing and other assistance to entrepreneurs, as well as carrying out community economic development programs.

Aside from Table Talk, prospective local entrepreneurs can meet with these groups on a regular basis to get help with their business ideas.

Individuals who are interested in attending Table Talk are required to register in advance of the event here. Questions about the event can be directed via email to Niagara Falls’ SBEC at [email protected].