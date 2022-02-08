Support available for Canadian newcomers through Niagara Folk Arts

Canada is known worldwide for its multicultural landscape, but that doesn’t necessarily make the new immigrant experience any easier. In the local community, the Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre has developed resources to provide support for newcomers as they adjust to their new homes in Canada.

The centre’s programming provides training for staff, newcomers, and local businesses to recognize and address marginalization or exclusion. Some of these initiatives, captured through a newcomer lens, include the 50+ Program, Youth Services, Skills Training, Mental Health, among many others.

Folk Arts’ programming is unique because of its responsive nature; training is delivered in multiple languages to support the needs of newcomers from all backgrounds, and a majority of staff facilitators are newcomers themselves.

“My hope is that through increasing our exposure and community presence, more people will get to know our programs and have access to these great opportunities for learning about intersectional experiences,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Anti-Racism and Anti-Oppression Facilitator. “[We also explore] how we as a community can foster allyship together to address issues of exclusion here in Niagara.”

Funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the centre launched two new pilot programs in November 2021 with a focus on Anti-Racism/Anti-Oppression and 2SLGBTQ+ community advocacy. Both programs offer one-on-one support for newcomers, and work to connect participants with a broader network within the community.

“Queer-identified newcomers have a variety of unique settlement needs such as housing, health care, education, and employment. As a queer identifying newcomer myself, I have experienced many of these same barriers during my own settlement process and understand how challenging this can be,” said Zac Wang, 2SLGBTQ+ Community Advocate and Inclusion Advisor. “As a result, our program is responsive to the needs of our community and is led by those who belong to our community.”

In addition to their regular workshops and training, the centre will host a Black History Month celebration on Feb. 24. The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association and is open to all members of the community. Further details regarding venue and event timing are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The centre looks forward to the possibility of hosting events in person (in accordance with public health guidelines) later this year, but continues to host their programs virtually for the time being. Online programming is available for community members of all ages and backgrounds and can be accessed through the Niagara Folk Arts website.

For the latest updates on Niagara Folk Arts programming, follow the centre on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Those looking to get involved or who may have questions about specific programming are encouraged to connect with Pablo Rodriguez ([email protected]) or Zac Wang ([email protected]) via email.